An In-Depth Timeline of YouTuber Tati Westbrook's Explosive Feud with Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson

Everything you need to know about what the Internet has dubbed "Dramageddon 2.0"

In a dramatic tell-all video, beauty guru Tati Westbrook alleges that fellow YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson manipulated her into filming the video that sparked a massive feud with James Charles and sent the Internet into a tailspin last year.

Here's a comprehensive timeline of everything that led up to the shocking video Westbrook uploaded on Tuesday — and a summary of the fallout from it thus far.

Shane Dawson Debuts YouTube Docuseries, "The Secret World of Jeffree Star"

Dawson, who is often called the "king of YouTube" for his conspiracy theory content and investigative videos, became close with Jeffree Starr while filming this exposé-style YouTube series. It gave fans got a rare look at one of the beauty community's most elusive and controversial figures, going behind-the-scenes of his extravagant lifestyle and various business ventures (including Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Killer Merch.)

Aside from exposing a never-before-seen side of the multi-millionaire, "The Secret World of Jeffree Star" also documented Dawson's entrance into the beauty community with the launch of the Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star makeup collaboration.

Tati Westbrook Uploads “BYE SISTER”

Westbrook ignited what the Internet has dubbed "Dramageddon 2.0." by posting a 43-minute YouTube video dragging her former friend and fellow beauty guru, James Charles. In the now-deleted clip, Westbrook accused Charles of spreading lies about her and betraying her by accepting a sponsorship with SugarBearHair (a vitamin-supplement competitor to her own Halo Beauty brand.) Furthermore, she claimed he made negative comments about other beauty influencers and alleged there were stories that he sexually harassed straight men.

Quickly after Westbrook’s tell-all, Charles lost nearly 3 million subscribers, dropping from 16.5 million subscribers to 13.8 million in just three days, while critics kept the hashtag #JamesCharlesIsCancelled trending on social media. (He has since regained nearly all his followers, and is back up to over 16 million YouTube subscribers.)

Enter: Jeffree Star

Star, a former friend of both Westbrook and Charles, was quick to confirm the Halo Beauty founder's explosive allegations against Charles. In a now-deleted tweet, the cosmetics mogul said there was "a reason" Nathan Schwandt (Star's boyfriend at the time) "banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There's a reason why I haven't seen him since [Westbrook's] birthday in February."

Ian Charles, the first male Covergirl’s younger brother, seemingly came to his defense, tweeting, "Why does everyone act so tough on the internet?"

The drama escalated when Star directly replied to Ian with serious and unsubstantiated allegations: “Why is your brother a predator?? Why’d you really move back to NYC? Exactly. Shut the f*** up."

James Charles Uploads “No More Lies”

After initially posting an emotional, unscripted and unedited reaction video to "BYE SISTERS," Charles returned to YouTube one week later with a more in-depth response titled "No More Lies." In the 41-minute clip, Charles fired back at Westbrook, shutting down all the alleged exual harassment allegations and explaining his decision to work with a Halo Beauty competitor with text message receipts.

“Despite what Tati said in her video, this whole situation was not a big scheme that was orchestrated beforehand. It really did happen on the spot,” he said, claiming that he had reached out to the brand after feeling concerned for his safety at Coachella, as he remembered the brand had recently provided security for another one of his friends at the festival.

Charles also denied the accusations about his sex life and called them "disgusting."

"I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual action from a guy,” he said. "That is disgusting and blows my mind. And the fact that Tati brought this up blow my mind because she knows the real story."

Tati Westbrook Takes a Step Back

Fans took notice when Westbrook, who's known for her impressively consistent uploading schedule, went dark on social media in May and June. Aside from a few cryptic Tweets and Instagram posts, Westbrook was relatively quiet online and did not upload a YouTube video for several weeks.

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson Come Under Fire Over Resurfaced Content

As the Black Lives Matter movement gained steam following the death of George Floyd, both YouTubers were among hundreds of powerful public figures whose problematic pasts were uncovered and called out by the Internet.

Influencer and former Jeffree Star Cosmetics campaign star Kameron Lester exposed Star (who has been involved in several high profile scandals over the course of his career) on Instagram Live. In the clip, Lester claimed Star manipulated him and said he can no longer support Jeffree Star Cosmetics as a "Black beauty boy."

Meanwhile, Dawson found himself in hot water when fans dragged up receipts of the star wearing black face and making inappropriate comments about children on his podcasts.

In one resurfaced audio clip, the star can be heard making disturbing remarks about then 11-year-old Willow Smith. The “Whip My Hair” singer’s famous family spoke out on Twitter, with brother Jaden Smith saying he was “disgusted” by the comments and mom Jada Pinkett Smith telling Dawson she is “done with the excuses.”

Dawson later apologized, but did not directly address the controversial comments about Smith.

Dawson also went on an explosive (and poorly received) social media rant about the beauty community, during which he called influencers “attention seeking game playing egocentric narcissists” and slammed Internet theories that he orchestrated the Tati-James-Jeffree feud.

"So did I 'plan' dramageddon? Are you SERIOUS? NO," Dawson wrote. "Do people in the Youtube world come to me like a grandpa and ask me for advice? Yes. Is it easy for me to get wrapped up in something potentially toxic if I think someone I love is hurting or upset? Yes. It's an issue I need to work on and have been working on."

Tati Westbrook Returns With "BREAKING MY SILENCE..."

In the lengthy tell-all, Westbrook claims Star and Dawson manipulated her into posting her infamous "BYE SISTERS" video. She publicly apologized to Charles and clarified that she never called him a "predator or danger to society."

While Westbrook said she is unable to share all of the evidence she has obtained against Star and Dawson at this time at the advice of her attorneys, she said there will be a day the entire truth will come to light. "There will soon come a day where we will be able to present this evidence and you'll be able to see why it is that we believe Jeffree and Shane are responsible for so much of the damage that has been caused," she said.

Ultimately, Westbrook said that in her opinion both Star and Dawson were "bitterly jealous" of Charles' success and they needed him marginalized for their own future launches. She concluded the video by apologizing to her 9.4 million subscribers for all of the drama.

Shane Dawson Responds

The YouTuber captured his unfiltered and emotional reaction to Westbrook's video by streaming on Instagram Live while watching it for the first time. According to Insider, over 250,000 people immediately tuned in to the video, during which Dawson frantically paced around his house as he said "Oh my God" over and over again.

Dawson did not save his Instagram Live to his feed, but it was captured by fan accounts and is currently circulating on YouTube.

"You are so manipulative," he said of Westbrook. "You're fake crying. You are fake crying, that is not real. Oh my god."

Morphe Cosmetics Denies That Jeffree Star Is a Partial Owner

One of the many shocking claims in Westbrook's "Breaking My Silence" video is that she has reason to believe Star is a partial owner of Morphe Cosmetics (with whom Charles has collaborated with in the past.)

Although the theory has been circulating online for a few months now, Morphe publicly denied that Star has a stake in the company on Tuesday night.