Timeless Jewelry Trends We're Expecting on the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal breaks down some jewelry trends to look out for at the 2020 SAG Awards

By People Staff
January 15, 2020 01:26 PM

Watch the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19 starting at 5:30pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on People.com.

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.