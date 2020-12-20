This Supremely Soft Lounge Top Comes in 10 Trendy Patterns — and It’s Less Than $10

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This year’s fashion trends can be best described in one word: cozy. From matching sets to stylish joggers, we’ve been on a mission to find the softest, most comfortable styles for staying home. At this point, we like to consider ourselves loungewear connoisseurs. And today, we’re spotlighting one of the most affordable pieces we’ve come across: the Time & Tru crewneck pullover.

Made from a polyester-rayon blend, it has a relaxed fit and drop shoulder style that make it a perfect addition to your collection. Customers have described it as supremely soft, ultra lightweight, and very snuggly — in other words, it meets all the criteria for a good lounge top. With an over 4.6-star rating, it’s been named one of Walmart’s best-sellers in fashion. In case you didn’t know, Time & Tru is one of the retail giant’s exclusive fashion lines that features a slew of budget-friendly basics.

While many are pairing it with leggings and joggers, plenty of reviewers say they’re dressing it up with jeans, too. The versatile top could also easily be layered under a thicker sweater or puffer vest for running errands. Available in sizes XS to XXXL, the Time & Tru crewneck pullover comes in an array of different colors and trendy patterns, including camo and cheetah print. There are 10 different options, to be exact!

But perhaps the best part is that no matter which one you choose, it won’t cost more than $10. Thanks to the shirt’s comfort and affordability, many are buying it in multiple patterns. And because of this, sizes are already starting to sell out. Whether you’re stocking up on some new lounge styles for yourself or are in need of an under-$10 cozy gift for a friend, the Time & Tru crewneck pullover is definitely one to have on your radar this season.

