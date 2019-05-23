The Breezy $25 Dress You're Going to See Everywhere Is Selling Out Fast

Image zoom

It’s finally starting to feel like summer! If, like us, you’re itching to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe with some new breezy dresses (but don’t want to put a huge dent in your wallet), we’ve found just the one you need. This Time and Tru belted cotton midi dress, which comes in four fun colors and patterns, is as fashionable as it is versatile — making it a must-have in your closet. And we’re calling it now — you’re going to see everyone wearing it this summer. In fact, shoppers are already calling the button-front dress “a must-buy” for summer.

“Wow do I love this dress — soft cotton/linen feel, beautiful colors, well made, POCKETS!, attractive midi length (which is great for a mom chasing around toddlers), and comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. “I wore it to church today and got several compliments but I could also see myself just wearing this for errands this summer. An effortless, easy, but so stylish look.”

The soft cotton material gives the dress a relaxed fit, so you’ll be comfortable all day long and will never want to take it off. It’s also a perfect dress for your next tropical getaway — try wearing it belted for a more form-fitting style when going to dinner, or loose as a beach cover up over your swimsuit. The possibilities are endless. And royal fanatics, we happen to think the chambray version looks super similar to a denim dress Meghan Markle wore last summer. But the best part about this adorable midi dress (besides the fact that it has pockets!) is that it’s only $25 at Walmart. Crazy, right? That means you could get the dress in all four colors (some shoppers have) and still only spend $100!

As one reviewer put it, “These are a must-have, so if you’re on the fence, hop off and into this dress. You won’t be disappointed.” (Note: People love this dress so much that it’s starting to sell out — but Time & Tru has plenty of other adorable dress options, like this best-selling $12 T-shirt dress that comes in six colors.)

Buy It! Time and Tru Women’s Belted Midi Shirt Dress with Pocket, $24.88; walmart.com