Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Shares Photos of Her Family Dressed as Characters from Hulu's 'The Great'

Last week, the McGraw family dressed as characters from The Godfather for their "theme night" dinner

Published on December 19, 2022 07:55 PM

Tim McGraw and his family take their theme nights very seriously.

The country star's daughter Gracie, 25, shared a series of photos and clips from her family's Friday "theme dinner" in which the group — including McGraw, his wife Faith Hill and their other two daughters, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 — dressed as characters from the Hulu series The Great.

"If you haven't watched it yet (@thegreathulu), you absolutely MUST as it is one of the most well done shows I have seen in years," Gracie wrote in the Instagram post, shared Monday. "Maggie made birdsmilk cake and as you can see we (I) had lots of fun with it."

"And then I was being bitchy because @audreymcgraw didn't want cake on her dress. Being an older sister is fun sometimes. Also Maggie is incredibly strong and it is slightly scary," Gracie explained, concluding her post with a quote from the show: "HUZZAH."

One snapshot shows the family standing in front of a chandelier while dressed in costumes from the TV show, in which Elle Fanning stars as Empress Catherine II, known to most as Catherine The Great.

Another slide includes a video of Gracie and Audrey playfully applying pieces of cake on each other's faces at the dinner table.

Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Shares Photos of Her Family Dressing Up as Characters from Hulu's The Great
Gracie McGraw/instagram

The satirical comedic drama, which debuted in May 2020, gives a fictionalized look at Catherine The Great's rise to power — from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. The series follows her journey, including her arranged marriage to Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).

Last week, the "It's Your Love" singer shared a clip featuring photos of him and his family dressed as characters from the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola-directed crime epic The Godfather.

In the photos, McGraw, 55, appeared to dress as Al Pacino's character Michael Corleone while Hill, also 55, embodied Diane Keaton's Kay Adams and Gracie dressed as Bonasera played by Salvatore Corsitto.

"The Godfather dinner theme night last night...Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!" he wrote in the Instagram caption at the time.

Gracie also posted a series of photos from the occasion on her Instagram account, captioning the post with a quote from the movie, "Never go against the family. Buonasera, Buonasera."

The family fun came after McGraw and Hill celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in October.

