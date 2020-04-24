Tim Gunn Gets Choked Up on the Finale of Amazon’s Fashion Show: ‘I Welled Up with Tears When I Walked By’

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

We’re saying goodbye to our favorite fashion-loving duo Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum this week — and everyone (including us) is feeling sentimental about it. The final two episodes of Amazon's Making the Cut are finally available to stream, and a winner has been crowned!

The reality design competition kicked off four weeks ago, pitting 12 designers against one another for the chance to $1 million dollars to take their brands global. It has been an emotional rollercoaster of a series with twists and turns no one was expecting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

Stream It! Amazon’s Making the Cut, primevideo.com

In that time, we saw designers complete near-impossible challenges, judges fight over who should stay, and contestants crack under pressure, leading one to self-eliminate. And, of course, there have been plenty of tears along the way, which didn’t stop flowing during the season finale.

Gunn and Klum bring the final three designers back to New York City (where the show first started) to build their pop-up shops in episode nine. After a heart-breaking elimination, the remaining two contestants prepare to debut their final 12 to 14 look collections down the runway for the finale. Backstage during one of the designer’s shows, Gunn got choked up after seeing the collection.

“I welled up with tears when I walked by,” Gunn said through tears to the designer.

Stream the last two episodes of Making the Cut to watch the moment he tears up — and to find out which designer walks away with the $1 million prize.

Stream It! Amazon’s Making the Cut, primevideo.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.