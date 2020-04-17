Tim Gunn Was Completely Shocked by a Look on Amazon’s Fashion Series: ‘Oh My God, Look What You Did’

Image zoom Amazon

Anyone who knows Tim Gunn knows that it’s extremely difficult to impress Tim Gunn. But one contestant managed to do so in Amazon’s new Making the Cut series.

With just one week left in this whirlwind competition, the pressure is on for the remaining designers to stand out and prove they deserve to win the $1 million prize — and Gunn is bringing out the, well, the big guns. During one of his infamous “Tim Talks,” he is baffled by one of the designer’s fabric choices.

“Oh, this is the accessible look? I’m just perplexed by… this color and this,” Gunn says after the designer in the hot seat explains the concept behind his three-look collection.

“You don’t like it together,” the contestant responds.

“This is bold and strong, makes a statement,” he says pointing to one garment. “This is, the word I would use to describe this is, insipid — sweet and weak.”

But the designer took Gunn’s feedback to heart and managed to impress him during the fashion show in Tokyo, which is a big deal this late in the design competition. “Oh my god, look what you did,” Gunn says as the contestant’s looks are modeled down the runway.

Gunn and Heidi Klum co-created Making the Cut in search of a designer to start the next global fashion brand. The series follows 12 already-established designers from around the world as they are pushed to their limits and challenged in ways they’ve never been before. If you’re a reality TV show lover and fashion fanatic, this is one new series you’ll want to binge watch ASAP. The winner will be crowned next week, so now’s the perfect time to catch up!

How Do I Watch the Newest Episodes of Making the Cut?

Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can stream Making the Cut episodes by simply logging in to their account. When you’re on Amazon’s homepage, go to the menu on the left and click on Prime Video to get to Amazon’s streaming service (or click here to go directly to the show’s landing page). If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on all the latest drama from this season. A membership comes with a slew of other convenient perks, like access to Prime Reading and Prime Music, discounts at Whole Foods, and so much more.

How Do I Log Into Amazon Prime Video on My TV?

While you might be shopping on a computer or phone, you’ll definitely want to watch Making the Cut and other Amazon movies and TV shows on the big screen from the comfort of your couch. You can easily stream them by signing into your account via the Amazon Prime Video app, which is compatible with a smart TV or using a streaming device like the Fire TV Stick, Roku, or Chromecast.

