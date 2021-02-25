It's no secret that gold jewelry elevates any look. Whether you're wearing jeans and a sweater or joggers and sneakers, a hint of gold instantly makes you look and feel put together. But don't worry — you don't have to break the bank to go for gold. These 14k gold hoops come in 12 sizes, and they start at just $48 on Amazon.
While Amazon may not be the first place you look for high-quality jewelry, these earrings might change that. Each pair is made from 14k gold and finished with shiny polish. The sizing starts with 0.48-inch thick gold hoop earrings and goes all the way up to 1.8-inch gold hoops. As the size of the hoops increases, the tube size gets progressively thinner.
The earrings all have a click-top closure, making them easy to get in and out of your ears. And since they're made from real gold, you can get them wet without worrying about the color fading. That durability is important for long-term wear, as many reviewers say these earrings are so comfortable and lightweight, they often forget they're wearing them.
"I love this company, and I have bought multiple sets of earrings from them," one reviewer wrote. "The earrings are great for those with sensitive ears, and they won't tarnish. I wear mine in the shower and the pool and have never had an issue. They are excellent quality and come beautifully packaged for gift giving."
A second five-star reviewer chimed in, "These are classy, understated, and simple. I love the hinged clasp closure. I can wear these for days and they don't bother me at all, either while using the phone or while sleeping."
Gold earrings are a timeless piece of jewelry that will never go out of style, regardless of whether you choose mini hoops or large ones. Shop the Tilo Jewelry 14k Gold Hoops on Amazon below to spice up your look for your next virtual meeting.
