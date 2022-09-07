Tilda Swinton Debuts Yellow Hair at Venice Film Festival to Show Her Support for Ukraine

Tilda Swinton is making a statement with her style.

While promoting her film The Eternal Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival, the 61-year-old actress sported bright-yellow highlights in her hair, in deference to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"It's my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag," Swinton, who was dressed in an oversized blue button-down shirt featuring white stripes and a white collar, said at the press conference for the movie on Tuesday.

For the movie's premiere Tuesday evening, Swinton piled the partly neon hair on top of her trademark shorter ombre-hued locks to form a "sculptural faux hawk," Vogue reported. The actress complemented the avant-garde look with a shimmering sequined cornflower blue Haider Ackermann gown.

Swinton is known for her commitment to fashion—and a transformative quality that she embodies when taking on new roles.

In her latest movie, she portrays both mother and daughter in a ghostly narrative set in an eerie hotel, directed by Joanna Hogg.

While inhabiting two different characters, Swinton wears "customary oversized scarves, chic overcoats and geometric-patterned frocks," according to The Playlist.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who has collaborated with high-end couture visionaries like Rolf Snoren and Viktor Horsting of Viktor & Rolf, has said in the past that she actually favors comfort over couture.

"I'm really not that interested in fashion to be honest or knowledgeable about it. I tend to wear clothes by my friends and [choose] comfort every time," she shared with PEOPLE at a movie premiere in 2015.