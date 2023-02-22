TikToker Recreates Doja Cat's Viral Red Crystal Beauty Look: 'This Looks Painful Because It Is'

Model and TikTok star Haley Kalil recreated Doja Cat's head-turning red Paris Fashion Week look and will likely been finding red gemstones across her apartment for months

TikToker Recreates Dojas Inferno
Photo: Haley Kalil Instagram

"DOJA DUPEEEEEE!"

That was the caption of a now-viral video from TikToker Haley Kalil, where she showed off her recreation of Doja Cat's iconic all-red Schiaparelli Couture look from Paris Fashion Week and the hilarious aftermath that followed.

In the TikTok video, which has now been viewed over 10 million times and garnered over a million likes, the New York-based influencer is dressed in a bedazzled custom red dress from designer Marc Bouwer. She starts the video by candidly saying, "So I may have done a thing and now I don't know how to undo the thing."

She further explained the makeover process and her reason for transforming herself into the head-turning look, saying, "I dressed in Doja Cat's iconic red look for New York Fashion Week, and now I don't know how to get it off my body. I am covered in over 30,000 individual stones, and they're so itchy. So come along on this journey with me to try and get them off."

After which, she begins trying to scratch off the stones that took nine hours to be placed and confirms that "They're on there pretty good" and that she is "a little nervous the paint underneath is gonna stain."

After minutes of scratching, peeling, picking and a whole lot of "Ow!" Kalil jokingly says, "I Hope my dermatologist doesn't have TikTok." Also telling her 3 million followers, "If this looks painful, it's because it is."

TikToker Recreates Dojas Inferno
Haley Kalil Instagram

Once she had peeled off the wig cap and some of the glam on her chest and face, the influencer hopped in the shower to see if that "loosens a few" before cutting to her out of the shower with most of the gemstones off and red paint stains scattered across her body.

Kalil finished the video praising herself for committing to the look while also panning around the bathroom, showing the mess she made, "Even though this hurts to take off, I think it's still my favorite thing that i've ever worn. Not gonna lie; my skin has never been softer. RIP to all these beads and these beads. Worth it."

However, the social media star didn't just wear the look to New York Fashion Week events like the Vogue party; she also captured some absurdly funny content in the over-the-top ensemble – which has also since gone viral.

In a video that has now been viewed over 9 million times, the influencer is stepping out of a doorway in the red-hot look while her friend is stepping out of a hallway in sweatpants and a t-shirt. She captioned the video, "POV: when you and your best friend have two completely different styles."

The video was poking fun at herself for wearing the look while also poking fun at the type of people who make content like that unironically. She captioned the follow-up video, "I thought you said it was a costume party?!"

Even more hilariously, Kalil recreated a viral trend of photographers approaching strangers on the street and asking to take pictures of them. In the video, which has been viewed 16 million times, the influencer is scrummaging through a pile of garbage in the ruby red look when the video starts.

Then, the "photographer" approaches her and asks, "excuse me, miss? Do you speak English? I'm a photographer in New York City, and I just think you're beautiful, and I wanted to take your photo, if that's all right," before cutting to comically bad pictures of Kalil making strange faces and posing weirdly.

Kalil also created over a dozen videos in the ensemble leading to over 45 million total views on her TikTok page and millions of likes and comments.

