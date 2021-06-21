35 Viral TikTok Products You Can Score for Less Right Now
Amazon Prime Day, a.k.a. Christmas for Prime members, is here. The two-day event, which runs today, June 21 and tomorrow, June 22, features steep discounts on big-ticket items like the Apple Watch, the Ring Doorbell, and the iRobot Roomba (plus thousands of other deals exclusively for Prime members). And if you don't have a membership yet, no worries: You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Maybe you have a running list of things you've been waiting to buy once they go on sale (looking at you, Apple AirPods), or perhaps you have no idea where to start - in which case, TikTok has got you covered.
The social media app is a great place to find tried-and-trusted Amazon items backed by actual users, and once these products go viral, they tend to sell out quickly. Thankfully, Amazon restocked some TikTok favorites - like these butt-sculpting leggings - ahead of Prime Day, so you can now grab the internet-famous pieces for even less. Speaking of leggings, the flattering cross-waist Ododos leggings that rival pricier pairs are also in stock and going for a whopping 50 percent off.
We might be in the throes of summer, but it's worth grabbing the celeb-loved Orolay Thickened Down Jacket while it's on sale for up to 67 percent off. Available in over 10 colors, the Oprah-approved coat has a fleece-lined hood and six spacious pockets throughout. If you're looking for something you can use ASAP, Revlon's One-Step Hair Drying Brush is currently only $45 and will give you a salon-level blowout from the comfort of your bathroom.
The Revolution Cooking Stainless Touchscreen Toaster that TikTok user Teresa Caruso says is "basically from the future" is on sale for $250 off when you apply the on-site Amazon coupon. The multipurpose toaster cooks bread, waffles, English muffins, and more on a scale of one to seven based on your preference. It even shows you a photo image based on the scale so your toast never turns out undercooked or overcooked.
Pet parents will be happy to know that the ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover - a best-selling device with over 56,000 five-star ratings - is available for $25. The innovative brush captures pet hair, dirt, and more without a sticky adhesive roller.
Other notable finds include the $9 Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara, which customers say was "love at first stroke," and the time-saving Starfrit Rotato Express kitchen tool that can "peel six potatoes in 10 minutes."
Below, shop the best viral TikTok products by category that are all on sale for Amazon Prime Day, or check out Amazon's Internet Viral storefront to find your own favorites.
Best Fashion Deals
- Seasum High-Waist Yoga Pants, $19.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $85.59 - $95.99 (orig. $269.99)
- Ododos Women's Cross Waist Yoga Leggings, $20.98 ($41.98)
- Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $15.95 (orig. $20.95)
- Barzel Store Gold Anklet, $10.39 (orig. $12.99)
- Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Slippers, $16.32 (orig. $23.99)
- Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses, $11.19 (orig. $14.98)
- Delimira Lace Strapless Bra, $19.19 (orig. $23.99)
- Crocs Coast Clog, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- American Apparel Women's High-Waist Jean, $62.40 (orig. $78)
Best Beauty Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Drying Brush, $44.99 (orig. $55.99)
- Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara, $8.98 (orig. $11.49)
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $28 (orig. $40)
- Baimei Store Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $14.99 (orig. $19.95)
- Heeta Store Hair Shampoo Brush, $7.98 (orig. $8.99)
- Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $25.08 (orig. $29.50)
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $13.33 (orig. $13.99)
- Vafee Lip Plumper Set, $10.36 (orig. $16.99)
- Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $7.98 (orig. $9.98)
Best Home Deals
- Revolution Cooking High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster, $249.95 (orig. $400)
- Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer, $16.19 (orig. $17.99)
- The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste, $7.99 (orig. $8.97)
- Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles, $13.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Zevro Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser, $34.45 (orig. $38.95)
- Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper, $17.02 (orig. $19.95)
- Starfrit Rotato Express 2.0, $25.98 (orig. $34.99)
- Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, $9.58 (orig. $11.98)
Best Pet Deals
- ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover, $24.95 (orig. $34.95)
- MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle, $12.77 (orig. $18.96)
- PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness, $20.95 (orig. $26.99)
- Yve Life Cat Laser Toy, $20 (orig. $25)
- Pet Grooming Glove, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Portable Lint Remover, $16.89 (orig. $19.89)
- CPFK Dog Chew Double Suction Cup Tug of War Toy, $15.19 (orig. $18.95)

