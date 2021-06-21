Shop

35 Viral TikTok Products You Can Score for Less Right Now

Including butt-lifting leggings and an Oprah-approved coat
By Stephanie Perry
June 21, 2021 10:00 AM
Amazon Prime Day, a.k.a. Christmas for Prime members, is here. The two-day event, which runs today, June 21 and tomorrow, June 22, features steep discounts on big-ticket items like the Apple Watch, the Ring Doorbell, and the iRobot Roomba (plus thousands of other deals exclusively for Prime members). And if you don't have a membership yet, no worries: You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Maybe you have a running list of things you've been waiting to buy once they go on sale (looking at you, Apple AirPods), or perhaps you have no idea where to start - in which case, TikTok has got you covered. 

The social media app is a great place to find tried-and-trusted Amazon items backed by actual users, and once these products go viral, they tend to sell out quickly. Thankfully, Amazon restocked some TikTok favorites - like these butt-sculpting leggings - ahead of Prime Day, so you can now grab the internet-famous pieces for even less. Speaking of leggings, the flattering cross-waist Ododos leggings that rival pricier pairs are also in stock and going for a whopping 50 percent off.

We might be in the throes of summer, but it's worth grabbing the celeb-loved Orolay Thickened Down Jacket while it's on sale for up to 67 percent off. Available in over 10 colors, the Oprah-approved coat has a fleece-lined hood and six spacious pockets throughout. If you're looking for something you can use ASAP, Revlon's One-Step Hair Drying Brush is currently only $45 and will give you a salon-level blowout from the comfort of your bathroom. 

The Revolution Cooking Stainless Touchscreen Toaster that TikTok user Teresa Caruso says is "basically from the future" is on sale for $250 off when you apply the on-site Amazon coupon. The multipurpose toaster cooks bread, waffles, English muffins, and more on a scale of one to seven based on your preference. It even shows you a photo image based on the scale so your toast never turns out undercooked or overcooked.

Pet parents will be happy to know that the ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover - a best-selling device with over 56,000 five-star ratings - is available for $25. The innovative brush captures pet hair, dirt, and more without a sticky adhesive roller.

Other notable finds include the $9 Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara, which customers say was "love at first stroke," and the time-saving Starfrit Rotato Express kitchen tool that can "peel six potatoes in 10 minutes."

Below, shop the best viral TikTok products by category that are all on sale for Amazon Prime Day, or check out Amazon's Internet Viral storefront to find your own favorites. 

