"The lady pierced my ear on my mask and I can’t get it off," Sissy Sheridan said in a viral TikTok video

TikTok Star Sissy Sheridan Claims Her Face Mask Was Pierced to Her Ear: 'It Hurt So Bad'

One TikTok star just documented the bizarre injury she obtained while trying to get her ears pierced during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, 16-year-old Sissy Sheridan posted a TikTok claiming, “I just got my third earring done and the lady pierced my ear on my mask and I can’t get it off and it hurt so bad,” through a steam of tears.

Sheridan, who hosts the Nickelodeon web series DIY With Me, later said the incident occurred at Claire’s. She captioned the now-viral video, “Moral of the story. Don’t get your ears pierced during a pandemic.”

A rep for Claire's shared the following statement with PEOPLE: "Over 40 years, Claire’s has pierced more than 100 million ears. Customer well-being is always our main priority. We are investigating this incident and are taking appropriate corrective action. We have reached out to the customer offering support and a full refund."

Sheridan later hopped back on TikTok to give her 2.9 million followers an update on her condition.

“The mask is gone out of my ear, but there’s still a piece of the mask string stuck in my ear,” Sheridan said in one video, adding, “My ears are too sore and sensitive right now because it just got a hole pierced to them to take the earring out and pull it out."

Image zoom Sissy Sheridan/TikTok

“And also once I take the earring out it could also close up and it’s going to hurt really bad to have to put the earring back in,” the TikTok star explained.

Sheridan revealed the incident occurred at Icing by Claire's store in Sterling, Virginia, in an interview with Buzzfeed News.

She told the outlet that she was "already kind of worked up" because she was unhappy with the placement of the piercing, then started panicking when she got in the car because her protective mask wouldn't come off.

"I thought it might have gotten stuck behind my ear or hair," she said. "I was like, mom, can you help me get it off? She’s trying to get it out. I’m like, oh my god, did she pierce the mask in my ear?"

Sheridan had to "fold her ears forward" so her mom could cut around the piercing with scissors, according to Buzzfeed News, and her ear is still swollen.

Sheridan and her mom also told the outlet they were denied a refund after showing the Icing by Claire's store manager photographic evidence of the mask attached to the fresh piercing.

"Her ear is obviously swollen and painful. ... I do not want to pull the earring out while the cotton is still in her ear," Leisa told the outlet. "I am shocked that they are arguing about the refund when they were clearly negligent."

Carmen Sandy, the manager of the store where the mishap took place, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Sheridan "needs to bring the earring back and come into the store."