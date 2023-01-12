Remi Bader Opens Up About Meeting New Boyfriend on Dating App, Jokes 'He's Obsessed with Me'

The TikTok creator said on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast that she met her boyfriend last June and they've "talked every day since"

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 12, 2023 03:14 PM
Remi Bader Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2022
Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Remi Bader is happy and in love.

The TikTok creator, who went viral on the app for her realistic clothing hauls and now boasts more than 2 million followers, appeared on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast this week and told host Amanda Hirsch just how happy she is in her relationship but why she's still keeping it on the down low.

"I've been very not sure what to do about all this," Bader said of how to handle having a public relationship. "I've asked a lot of friends who have boyfriends in the industry, and they're like, 'Oh my God, if you can, keep it private.'"

Bader shared that she met her boyfriend — whose identity she has chosen not to share, despite posting TikToks and Instagrams with her 24-year-old partner — on the dating app Lox Club last June and they've "talked every day since."

It wasn't love at first sight, though. In fact, she admitted that she actually thought their first date was also going to be their last.

"The first date was not amazing and I was like, I'm probably never gonna hang out with this kid again," she said, adding that he didn't do anything wrong, she just worried that he was out for something less serious than she was looking for. In the end, she gave it a shot and they've been together ever since.

But as a public figure, Bader has found it difficult to navigate having a relationship where so many people are judging from the outside. She told Hirsch that she untags herself from photos the two of them are in on social media and she won't tag him in any of her content. She shared that she's dealt with reading too many comments from people speculating that he's "using" her, and for awhile it got to her.

"I decided I needed to focus on him, and no one knows about our relationship," she said of moving past it, adding with a laugh, "He's obsessed with me, loves me, we spend a lot of time together so screw all of you."

Bader has only shared glimpses of her relationship on TikTok and Instagram, including the their couple's Halloween costume last year — the first real look at their relationship.

Since then, Bader has included her boyfriend in several TikTok videos (fewer than on Instagram), inviting him to participate in some of the trends with her. The response she's gotten from followers has been incredible, she said on the podcast.

"My followers who have followed my whole journey, and I talk about being 27, being single, there's no timeline," she said, adding, "My followers are just so excited for me."

Bader told Hirsch that she still gets comments from fans who tell her they can see how happy she is, and she said she totally is. "I'm happy and excited," she gushed. And when Hirsch questioned if she was nervous being on a dating app as an influencer — who might attract people for the wrong reasons — Bader said she went in completely open and truthful.

When she was actively using the apps, she'd put her TikTok link right in her profile to be upfront about who she was. "On the first date, I would tell them anyways," she said, adding that putting it in her profile saved her the time.

"I'm so open with the world," she said, which is why she wants to keep her relationship at least somewhat private, but also why her followers love her so much — she keeps it real.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Bader also touched on her journey with taking Ozempic, which she was on at the beginning of the pandemic, she said. And while some people are finding life-saving success with the diabetes drug — which was recently approved by the FDA for weight loss — her results were not as positive.

Bader has been candid about disordered eating and struggling with binge eating and said that her doctor wanted her to try Ozempic because she was pre-diabetic and gaining weight. And while she did lose weight, she went off of the drug cold turkey and gained back "double the weight."

"They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings," she said of being prescribed Ozempic. "A few months later I went off it and got into the bad binging."

"I saw a doctor and they were like, it's 100% because I went on Ozempic," Bader continued. "It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long, I lost some weight. I didn't wanna be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, I bet the second I got off I'm gonna get starving again. I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic."

