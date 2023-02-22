TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney to Host Live-Stream Variety Show in NYC for 'Day 365 of Being a Girl'

“This will be the first time I’m back on stage, but in my proper gender identity,” Mulvaney tells PEOPLE

By Carly Breit
Published on February 22, 2023 10:00 AM
Dylan Mulvaney
Photo: Avery Brunkus

Dylan Mulvaney is celebrating a big milestone.

On March 12, 2022, Mulvaney, who was then newly out as a trans woman, posted a "satirical" video on TikTok. "Day one of being a girl, and I've already cried three times," she joked, wearing red lipstick and a cozy pink sweater.

The series continued as Mulvaney, 26, shared snippets of her life: On day 38, she shared a letter telling her younger self, "One day, you won't feel like a freak." On day 172, she had a consultation for her facial feminization surgery, the results of which she shared on day 320. On day 222, she went to the White House to talk about trans issues with President Joe Biden. Day 87? She attempted hiking — in her "hiking heels," of course.

Now, one year and millions of TikTok followers later, Mulvaney will mark "day 365" with a variety show of the same name at New York City's Rainbow Room on March 13, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"When I pictured this day, I saw it as a coming-out debutante ball, but I also saw it as a birthday party, a talk show, a standup show," says Mulvaney. "I put it all together into a one-night-only, 1960s-style variety show at the top of Rockefeller Center. And not going to lie, I can't think of anything better to do that day."

Dylan Mulvaney
Avery Brunkus

Fans can watch Mulvaney in her live streamed performance for $5, with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project. She'll be joined by special guests — including Renée Rapp, L Morgan Lee, Sis and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness — as she returns to her musical theater roots.

"This will actually be the first time that I'm back on stage, but in my proper gender identity," says Mulvaney, whose background is in musical theater, acting and standup comedy. She played Elder White in a national touring production of Book of Mormon before the pandemic.

"Hopefully my followers will be really excited to see me do the thing that I want to do most," she says. And while she continues to use her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, she shares, "I think that performing just as a successful trans person can be activism in itself."

The Rainbow Room event will be invite-only. The audience will be filled with other queer and trans content creators, trans youth from the Trevor Project and Mulvaney's family and friends.

"My dad will be there," she says, adding proudly that he "calls me his daughter now."

Mulvaney hopes Day 365 is just the beginning of her return to the stage. Her "dream roles" include Glinda in Wicked and Sally Bowles in Cabaret, but she could also see herself originating a role on Broadway.

"I would love to do something with a great love story," she says, as her smile widens. "And have me be the leading ingénue gal."

For the last details on Mulvaney's Day 365 show and to purchase live-stream tickets, go to 365DaysofGirlhood.com.

Related Articles
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Highly Anticipated Video
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
dove cameron
Dove Cameron Says She Wants to 'Make Music That Everybody Can Enjoy — Except for Straight Men'
JK Rowliing
J.K. Rowling Claims Ex-Husband Held 'Harry Potter' Manuscript 'Hostage': He Knew What It 'Meant to Me'
Harry Potter Gets First Transgender Character in New 'Representative and Diverse' Video Game Hogwarts Legacy
'Harry Potter' Franchise Seemingly Introduces Its First Trans Character in New 'Diverse' Video Game
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black Feels 'Empowered' 12 Years After Viral 'Friday' Video as She Releases Debut Album
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine Watched 'Ceilings' Go Viral in Real-Time — Even Though She 'Wasn't Expecting' It to Be a Hit
Fletcher Having a moment rollout
Fletcher Talks 'Beautiful' Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini, Harnessing Heartbreak on Debut Album
Real Life Love rollout
Childhood BFFs Fall in Love and Marry After One Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Love His Big Heart,' Says Wife   
The Gap x The Brooklyn Circus
Indya Moore and Her Mom Open Up About New Gap Campaign, Intersectionality and Growing Together
Reneé Rapp
Reneé Rapp Is 'Grateful' for' Sex Lives' Costar Alyah Chanelle Scott: 'She Has Gotten Me Through a Lot'
Eureka O'Hara promo pics credit Johnnie Ingram
'We're Here' Drag Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as Trans: 'I Know Who I Am Without Question'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20003 -- Pictured: Jessica Chastain -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images); NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo - (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain Reveals She Rented Kyle Richards' House: 'How Do I Know This Place?'
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington
TodayTix Presents Julianne Hough, at Paradise Club
Julianne Hough Will Sing, Dance and Tell Stories in Four N.Y.C. Concert Dates Next Month
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
Omar Apollo
Grammy Nominee Omar Apollo Talks Breakthrough Year: 'Everything I Wanted People to Feel, It Was Felt'