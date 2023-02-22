Dylan Mulvaney is celebrating a big milestone.

On March 12, 2022, Mulvaney, who was then newly out as a trans woman, posted a "satirical" video on TikTok. "Day one of being a girl, and I've already cried three times," she joked, wearing red lipstick and a cozy pink sweater.

The series continued as Mulvaney, 26, shared snippets of her life: On day 38, she shared a letter telling her younger self, "One day, you won't feel like a freak." On day 172, she had a consultation for her facial feminization surgery, the results of which she shared on day 320. On day 222, she went to the White House to talk about trans issues with President Joe Biden. Day 87? She attempted hiking — in her "hiking heels," of course.

Now, one year and millions of TikTok followers later, Mulvaney will mark "day 365" with a variety show of the same name at New York City's Rainbow Room on March 13, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"When I pictured this day, I saw it as a coming-out debutante ball, but I also saw it as a birthday party, a talk show, a standup show," says Mulvaney. "I put it all together into a one-night-only, 1960s-style variety show at the top of Rockefeller Center. And not going to lie, I can't think of anything better to do that day."

Avery Brunkus

Fans can watch Mulvaney in her live streamed performance for $5, with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project. She'll be joined by special guests — including Renée Rapp, L Morgan Lee, Sis and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness — as she returns to her musical theater roots.

"This will actually be the first time that I'm back on stage, but in my proper gender identity," says Mulvaney, whose background is in musical theater, acting and standup comedy. She played Elder White in a national touring production of Book of Mormon before the pandemic.

"Hopefully my followers will be really excited to see me do the thing that I want to do most," she says. And while she continues to use her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, she shares, "I think that performing just as a successful trans person can be activism in itself."

The Rainbow Room event will be invite-only. The audience will be filled with other queer and trans content creators, trans youth from the Trevor Project and Mulvaney's family and friends.

"My dad will be there," she says, adding proudly that he "calls me his daughter now."

Mulvaney hopes Day 365 is just the beginning of her return to the stage. Her "dream roles" include Glinda in Wicked and Sally Bowles in Cabaret, but she could also see herself originating a role on Broadway.

"I would love to do something with a great love story," she says, as her smile widens. "And have me be the leading ingénue gal."

For the last details on Mulvaney's Day 365 show and to purchase live-stream tickets, go to 365DaysofGirlhood.com.