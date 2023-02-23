TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney on Her Facial Feminization Surgery Results — and Dealing with Beard Hair  

“Thank God for all the bells and whistles that help to give me euphoria,” says Mulvaney. 

By Carly Breit
Published on February 23, 2023 10:34 AM
Dylan Mulvaney attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 at The Whitney Museum of American Art on February 10, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Dylan Mulvaney loves her reflection.

During a Zoom interview with PEOPLE, Mulvaney, 26, leans in slightly. "It is crazy, even looking at the screen right now, this is what I was supposed to look like," she says. "I know that."

The TikTok star has been documenting her experience as a trans woman on the app for almost a year with her "day __ of being a girl" series. On day 320, she shared the results of her facial feminization surgery (FFS) with her 10 million — and counting — followers.

"I had heard about trans people sharing their experiences post-FFS, and I could only imagine what that would feel like," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Once I was healed just a few weeks ago, it was one of the most emotional feelings to look in the mirror."

FFS is a gender-affirmation procedure that usually consists of softening facial features and reshaping body parts like the Adam's apple. Although not every trans person wants gender-affirming procedures — and none is necessary to identify as trans — Mulvaney found it to be an important step for her.

"I want every single person that is trans to be able to feel that same way [when they look in the mirror], if that is what they want," she says.

Mulvaney recently shared a video, jokingly calling herself "the bearded lady" as she opened up about the "non-linear" journey of her gender transition. "Laser hair removal has kind of stopped working, and I'm gonna go try electrolysis again," she said.

"I covered my beard hair for this interview today!" Mulvaney shares. "I get a little kick out of it sometimes when I have things that are slower to happen, just because it has been so accelerated for me because of the access I have to care and now getting brand deals."

She adds, "I do think that it's the universe telling me, 'Hold up. You can't jump right in yet.' "

The content creator, who will celebrate her one-year anniversary of coming out as a trans woman with a live-streamed variety show on March 13, is making peace with the ups and downs.

Stereotypically masculine features like facial hair, Mulvaney says, are "reminders of where I came from, but [I'm] actively trying to love what I still have, and what I will, again, hope to look like in the future."

"Thank God for all the bells and whistles that give me euphoria," she says.

As her public platform continues to grow, Mulvaney has dealt with criticism — some good-faith and some very much not.

After walking the Grammys red carpet in a stunning Christian Siriano gown, for example, Mulvaney received Instagram comments calling her "a man" and "a guy." "I started laughing because I then was looking at that same picture, and I saw a beautiful woman who was me," she says. "It almost felt silly that they would write something like that."

Dylan Mulvaney attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mulvaney has learned to tune out the transphobic hate, but she also knows when to lean in and listen to members of her community.

On that same red carpet, Mulvaney met her "role model" Laverne Cox, who agreed to make a video with her. After she posted it, some accused Mulvaney of interrupting Cox.

"I apologize for that," Mulvaney shared in a candid TikTok days later, attributing the "word-vomit" to her nerves and excitement. "One of the things on my vision board was to be a better listener, especially on trans topics. And so, work in progress right here."

That willingness to learn is something Mulvaney plans to bring into her second year of being out as a trans woman.

"I've had a lot of other TikTokers on trans TikTok make videos addressing me or talking about me," she says. "Those are the ones that really have helped me learn and grow because it's actually very helpful to hear from the community I'm a part of about what they need from me and my platform, and also acknowledging when I am doing something good."

Mulvaney has come a long way since posting her "day one of being a girl" video just under a year ago.

What would she say to "day-one Dylan" now? "Buckle up," she says. "You are in for truly the ride of your life."

Related Articles
Dylan Mulvaney
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney to Host Live-Stream Variety Show in NYC for 'Day 365 of Being a Girl'
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Highly Anticipated Video
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About Kim Petras, the First Trans Woman to Win a Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance
Rachel Recchia arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Reveals Breast Reduction Plans: It'll 'Absolutely Change My Life'
Elyse Myers attends 2022 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Anaheim, California. , Elyse Myers
Elyse Myers Talks the Vulnerability of Sharing Her Curly Hair Journey: 'You Deserve to Be Accepted'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile After Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth Show'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Progression of Her Lip Reconstruction: 'My Face Gradually Starts Looking Better'
The Gap x The Brooklyn Circus
Indya Moore and Her Mom Open Up About New Gap Campaign, Intersectionality and Growing Together
https://www.tiktok.com/@mikaylanogueira/video/7191908100092349739?is_from_webapp=1&web_id=7192245469927163438. Mikayla Nogueira/Tik Tok; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Mikayla Nogueira attends L'Oreal Paris INFALL-A-THON pop-up event at The Grove featuring live performances and Infallible Fresh Wear product experiences at The Grove on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris)
TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Postponed Wedding Dress Shopping Due to Struggle with Body Dysmorphia 
Eureka O'Hara promo pics credit Johnnie Ingram
'We're Here' Drag Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as Trans: 'I Know Who I Am Without Question'
https://www.instagram.com/kylerichards18/
Kyle Richards Wears a Scary-Looking Mask to Undergo an Electric Facial
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
'House of the Dragon' 's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts 'the Worst Men' Following Split from Sebastian Bear-McClard
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling arrives at "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: J.K. Rowling attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Harry Potter' Alum Harry Melling Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Transgender Comments
Laverne Cox attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Laverne Cox Wears $790 Gucci Bikini in Throwback Video from Sunny Anguilla Vacation — See the Look!
Nicole Serna-Gonzalez during her 1 year follow-up appointment with family and with Dr. Byrne
11-Year-Old Girl Gets New Smile After First-of-Its-Kind Surgery for Facial Paralysis
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Maren Morris attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMAs Red Carpet After Saying She's Not 'Comfortable' Going