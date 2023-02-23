Dylan Mulvaney loves her reflection.

During a Zoom interview with PEOPLE, Mulvaney, 26, leans in slightly. "It is crazy, even looking at the screen right now, this is what I was supposed to look like," she says. "I know that."

The TikTok star has been documenting her experience as a trans woman on the app for almost a year with her "day __ of being a girl" series. On day 320, she shared the results of her facial feminization surgery (FFS) with her 10 million — and counting — followers.

"I had heard about trans people sharing their experiences post-FFS, and I could only imagine what that would feel like," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Once I was healed just a few weeks ago, it was one of the most emotional feelings to look in the mirror."

FFS is a gender-affirmation procedure that usually consists of softening facial features and reshaping body parts like the Adam's apple. Although not every trans person wants gender-affirming procedures — and none is necessary to identify as trans — Mulvaney found it to be an important step for her.

"I want every single person that is trans to be able to feel that same way [when they look in the mirror], if that is what they want," she says.

Mulvaney recently shared a video, jokingly calling herself "the bearded lady" as she opened up about the "non-linear" journey of her gender transition. "Laser hair removal has kind of stopped working, and I'm gonna go try electrolysis again," she said.

"I covered my beard hair for this interview today!" Mulvaney shares. "I get a little kick out of it sometimes when I have things that are slower to happen, just because it has been so accelerated for me because of the access I have to care and now getting brand deals."

She adds, "I do think that it's the universe telling me, 'Hold up. You can't jump right in yet.' "

The content creator, who will celebrate her one-year anniversary of coming out as a trans woman with a live-streamed variety show on March 13, is making peace with the ups and downs.

Stereotypically masculine features like facial hair, Mulvaney says, are "reminders of where I came from, but [I'm] actively trying to love what I still have, and what I will, again, hope to look like in the future."

"Thank God for all the bells and whistles that give me euphoria," she says.

As her public platform continues to grow, Mulvaney has dealt with criticism — some good-faith and some very much not.

After walking the Grammys red carpet in a stunning Christian Siriano gown, for example, Mulvaney received Instagram comments calling her "a man" and "a guy." "I started laughing because I then was looking at that same picture, and I saw a beautiful woman who was me," she says. "It almost felt silly that they would write something like that."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mulvaney has learned to tune out the transphobic hate, but she also knows when to lean in and listen to members of her community.

On that same red carpet, Mulvaney met her "role model" Laverne Cox, who agreed to make a video with her. After she posted it, some accused Mulvaney of interrupting Cox.

"I apologize for that," Mulvaney shared in a candid TikTok days later, attributing the "word-vomit" to her nerves and excitement. "One of the things on my vision board was to be a better listener, especially on trans topics. And so, work in progress right here."

That willingness to learn is something Mulvaney plans to bring into her second year of being out as a trans woman.

"I've had a lot of other TikTokers on trans TikTok make videos addressing me or talking about me," she says. "Those are the ones that really have helped me learn and grow because it's actually very helpful to hear from the community I'm a part of about what they need from me and my platform, and also acknowledging when I am doing something good."

Mulvaney has come a long way since posting her "day one of being a girl" video just under a year ago.

What would she say to "day-one Dylan" now? "Buckle up," she says. "You are in for truly the ride of your life."