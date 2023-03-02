TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney on Dating as a Trans Woman: 'I Get a Do-Over'

Dylan Mulvaney is looking for love.

The influencer, 26, has documented her experience as a trans woman for nearly a year, starting with her "day one of being a girl" TikTok in March 2022.

Her year has been full of immense highs — gaining a following of more than 12 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, rocking a stunning Christian Siriano gown on the Grammys red carpet moment and visiting the White House to talk about trans issues with the president.

But there's one thing Mulvaney has yet to do: Have her first kiss as a girl.

"I'm getting a little impatient because, especially when you're feeling yourself and even looking at that Grammys picture, I'm like, that's somebody who should not be single," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But then you're like, wait, why is no one in the DMs?"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The star, who identifies as queer, is open with her fans about how she hopes to find a relationship and the pressure she feels to make her first kiss after coming out as a trans woman count.

"I very much feel like I get a do-over as far as some of those negative experiences that I have had romantically," she says. "And I want to do it right this time."

Mulvaney is set to celebrate her one-year anniversary of coming out as a trans woman on March 13 with a live-streamed variety show — aptly titled Day 365 — at the Rainbow Room in NYC. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project.

While she says there will be a "special little 'Dylan does dating' moment" at the show, fans shouldn't expect a relationship "hard launch."

"We're working towards that," she jokes, before sharing earnestly, "I can't wait for the day that I get to show people that a trans person can be in a healthy, happy relationship."

So what kind of person is she looking for?

"I really want somebody to make me laugh because so much of starting to succeed and have these great things come has been a little serious at times, having to put this businesswoman hat on," she says. "But I think once I do meet that person that can add some levity, add some lightness back to my life and I know that I can make them laugh in the same way, that is going to be chef's kiss."

Mulvaney is "wildly independent," she says. But she envisions the day she can "walk in the door, drop my bags and just lay with somebody on the couch or have somebody else cook dinner for once."

The content creator wonders if her rise to fame has deterred people from reaching out for dates. "I've gotten on these apps now, and I think there's something daunting about the fact that I am so public about my life," she says.

Mulvaney wants someone who will support the important relationship she has with her fans — she loves sharing aspects of her life with them. But when Mulvaney does find someone special, she plans to keep it mostly private. "I don't want to be airing out all of my relationship dirty laundry, à la Carrie Bradshaw vibes," she jokes.

Until then, Mulvaney's DMs are open — but only to prospects who are there for the right reasons, she says. "I'm like, oh God, I could be a sugar mama right now, and I don't wanna be!"