TikTok Star Alix Earle Mingles — and Matches! — with Hailey Bieber at LA Rhode Event

The University of Miami senior is ready to graduate to the VIP list

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 18, 2023 03:15 PM
Alix Earle and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty

If you don't already know who Alix Earle is, she's likely now on your radar. The TikTok sensation — whose candid "Get Ready With Me" videos from her bedroom at the University of Miami have skyrocketed her to social media superstardom — was just seen mingling with A-listers Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and more.

The 22-year-old University of Miami senior has quickly become Gen Z's new obsession with a combined following of 5.5 million on Instagram and TikTok. She's also started traveling with brands and going on trips to places like New York City for Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty influencer events.

In December alone, the influencer gained 600,000 TikTok followers in just six days. But, even before then, her videos, which include her famous GRWM clips, makeup tutorials, story times, and other lifestyle videos, never dipped below a million views.

Alix Earle and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jerritt Clark/Getty

This quick growth has led to Earle's name on the invite list for some big, star-studded events. Including the launch of OBB Media's new studio lot, which hosted an activation from Hailey Bieber's skincare brand Rhode and a special performance by Grammy-nominated artist THE KID LAROI.

To the event, which took place on Jan. 14, Earle stuck to her Miami party girl style. The blonde bombshell wore an off-the-shoulder tight-fitting Alexander Wang mini dress with a sparkly black purse and thigh-high black boots. Both the bag and the heels had feathers sticking out of the top, tying the pieces together, which she playfully plugged in her Instagram post recapping the night "Boots with the furrrr (feathers)."

Of course, the up-and-coming beauty guru had her face painted perfectly as well. The influencer sported a soft smokey eye, rosy cheeks, and shiny pink lips to complete her event ensemble.

Coincidentally the stylist behind Earle's look, Maeve Riley, used to work closely with Bieber. Riley, who also styles celebs including Lori Harvey and Megan Fox, jumped on the Earle bandwagon with a video of 'a day in the life' where she styled the rising star, becoming one of her most viewed videos.

Earle coincidentally matched with Bieber who also rocked an all-black look. Bieber wore black pants with a black floral print, point black heels, a corset shirt with a shiny gold zipper, gold dangle earrings, and a bold gold buckle belt to leave her looking snatched. To highlight her dewy Rhode skin, the model opted for a light makeup look.

This appearance comes after Earle was invited to New York City in December to attend the launch of Rare Beauty's highlighter and under-eye brightener, where she made one of her biggest GRWM's to date with an appearance from Selena Gomez.

Shortly after that, Earle rang in the new year at Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami. In a TikTok, she commented, "Why am I invited to this? I don't know," before sharing photos with fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio and singer FLETCHER looking like that was her natural habitat.

