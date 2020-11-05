TikTok's Addison Rae Gets Honest About Ignoring Hate Comments: 'It's a Hard Thing to Talk About'

The TikTok superstar and ITEM Beauty co-founder caught up with PEOPLE to talk about skyrocketing to stardom in less than a year

In what feels like the blink of an eye, Addison Rae Easterling went from a college student at Louisiana State University to a worldwide TikTok superstar with 67.5 million followers (and counting). Not only that, but the 20-year-old has since co-founded her own makeup brand, ITEM Beauty, launched the podcast Mama Knows Best (alongside her mom Sheri Easterling) and has been cast in a remake of the beloved '90s film, She's All That.

"In these moments, I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm doing this. This is so crazy.' It's so amazing and it continues to get even crazier every day, but it's the best kind of crazy for sure," Easterling tells PEOPLE exclusively over Zoom.

But with all the excitement comes some challenges, especially regarding the transition to life in the public eye, which is still a continuous work-in-progress for the rising star. Especially when it comes to dealing with haters.

"It's a hard thing to talk about because I always want to preach positivity. But I do know that sometimes it's not that easy," Easterling says. "There are days when reading those comments can really pile [up]. It almost makes it more of something that you're insecure about. So it's hard sometimes when you do get down and read it."

Instead of letting haters bring her down, the TikTok star reminds herself that they "don't truly know your heart and who you are as a person."

"I just tell myself that if someone is being negative, it could be because they feel negative and they want to release that tension so they put it onto someone else," Easterling says.

With all eyes on her TikTok page for her next viral video to drop, Easterling says she also tries to set boundaries when it comes to how often she posts to avoid putting too much pressure on herself.

"I definitely think at some point it did get a little bit stressful for me because some days I just can't find inspiration for a dance I want to do [or] I can't find inspiration for a makeup look," she says. "It would get a little hard in my head mentally because I'd be like, "Oh, I just want to and I want to make them.' But sometimes it's just not happening."

Now she's found a healthy "middle ground" and feels in the groove of her posting schedule.

Says Easterling: "I post whenever I feel I like it. I feel happy and excited to do it."