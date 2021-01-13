7 Sculpting Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All for $30 or Less

January and fitness resolutions go hand and hand, and while prioritizing your exercise goals is admirable, Amazon shoppers have a clever hack for feeling their best without the gym.
You may be familiar with "butt-lifting" leggings thanks to TikTok. A video by user Lauren Wolfe, featuring the Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants from Amazon, went viral in November 2020 after she recommended the comfy, flattering leggings to viewers as a way to "upgrade their booty" (insert peach emoji). The post launched a number of similar TikTok videos praising the effects of the Seasum pants, and since then, "butt-lifting" scrunched leggings have become one of the most sought-after loungewear looks. And thankfully, getting in on the trend is surprisingly affordable.
Buy It! Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants, $12.99–$28.99; amazon.com
If you're ready to try out the ruched leggings look for yourself, the Gymspt High Waisted Yoga Pants, which start at just $7, are a great option. The best-seller not only "flatters curves," but reviewers also say that "the texture of the leggings hides any cellulite you may have." The comfy, high-waisted fit offers some compression (without feeling restricted), and shoppers say you're going to "want to buy one in every color" — which would make you the proud owner of 30 pairs, not that we're judging.
Buy It! Gymspt High Waisted Yoga Pants, $6.29–$24.99; amazon.com
If bright prints and patterns are more your speed, consider the Manifique Workout Leggings. Along with 21 bold solid colors, the pants also come in six unique tie-dye patterns. Shoppers say they're comfy, fit great, and conveniently come with outer pockets on each side for stashing small essentials. Another customer-loved tie-dye option on Amazon, the Figkicksen High Waisted Butt Lifting Leggings start at just $11 and are "so comfy and nice fitting."
Buy It! Manifique Workout Leggings, $16.99–$23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Figkicksen Leggings, $10.99–$23.99; amazon.com
Squat-proof and smoothing, the under-$30 Yamom Leggings are another internet favorite. One customer said: "These are the most comfortable workout pants that I have ever worn!!! They are flattering, and it doesn't even feel like you are wearing workout pants! They stay put when you are moving. The waistband does not roll down. These pants make me want to workout!! I am going to purchase a few more pairs of these today!"
Buy It! Yamom Leggings, $22.68–$27.88; amazon.com
To feel your best this year — whether you're working out or lounging at home — shop these under-$30 flattering and customer-approved leggings on Amazon, below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.