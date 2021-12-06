TikTok Influencer Roasting Chanel's $825 Advent Calendar Goes Viral: 'This Is a Joke'

TikTok user Elise Harmon shared an unboxing video on the popular social media platform, prompting viewers to question if the Chanel advent calendar is worth the hefty price tag

Chanel is getting called out for its $825 advent calendar.

Last week, TikTok influencer Elise Harmon shared a series of unboxing videos to the popular social media platform, documenting her thoughts on the special calendar, which include items like stickers, a magnet and a flip book.

The video, which has since gone viral, opens up with Harmon being excited about the luxurious calendar as she says: "Am I crazy? Absolutely, but I've never seen a Chanel advent calendar, so let's see if its worth the hype."

"We'll give them a 10/10 for packaging," Harmon says in clip of the box, which is in the shape of the label's beloved perfume.

However, Harmon's excitement quickly turns into disappointment as she reveals a plethora of dull trinkets.

She opens the box and finds that the calendar kicks off with day five, rather than day one — but Harmon assumes it's due to the brand's fragrance, Chanel No. 5. Nonetheless, she starts with day nine as it looks the most "promising."

Despite being a decent size, Harmon opens the day nine box to find an array of stickers. "This is a joke! Stickers?" Harmon says.

Harmon was pleased to see box seven contained a bottle of the brand's No. 5 On Hand Cream. However, when she opens box eight she discovers a dust bag — with nothing in it. "I can't make this up," she says.

Anticipating more disappointment, Harmon skips to day 30 — a mini jar of body cream. "It's very cute," Harmon says, noting that it's not nearly enough to cover her left arm.

Next, Harmon tries box 24, and takes out a tiny flip book. "Okay, well, we're moving on," Harmon says while laughing.

Luckily, box 20 is the label's Rogue Allure lipstick. "She's gorgeous," a satisfied Harmon expresses. She then opens box 18, which she determines is either more stickers or temporary tattoos.

Chanel No 5 Limited Edition Advent Calendar Chanel No 5 Limited Edition Advent Calendar | Credit: Chanel

"I'm done!" Harmon says of the item. Other products Harmon unbox include: a magnet, a money clip, a string bracelet, another red lip, a mini mirror, a paperweight and a key chain.

Continuing to document her experience, Harmon says she's relieved when she unboxes a full-sized Le Vernis nail polish in red.

In her final unboxing video, Harmon reveals both a travel and regular-sized fragrance as well as another sticker.

Like Harmon, viewers were not too happy about the calendar.

"The bracelet made out of STRING!! I'm crying," wrote on social media user. Another said: "Even the Costco Dog Advent Calendar is better than this."

Harmon later alleges in a different video that Chanel blocked her account. However, the brand tells PEOPLE that is not the case.

"The recent claim of a person being blocked by Chanel on TikTok is inaccurate. We have never blocked access to the Chanel TikTok page to anyone, because it is not an active account and no content has ever been published. The page therefore appears empty to anyone who visits it," Gregoire Audidier, International Communication & Client Experience Strategy Director at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty said.

"We are committed to sharing our our creations with our followers on all social networks we are active on. Our pages are open to everyone, and our followers are free to express their feelings and opinions, whether they are enthusiastic or critical."

Of the calendar, Audidier said: "The advent calendar was a limited edition item specially created by CHANEL to celebrate the 100 years of N°5. Directly inspired by the mythical silhouette of the N°5 bottle, the collector's item and the contents included are detailed on our website, chanel.com."