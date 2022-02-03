This 'Very Glamorous' Amazon Robe Is Going Viral on TikTok for One Pretty Amusing Reason
Just like those viral butt-lifting leggings, this over-the-top robe is the latest Amazon find stirring up a frenzy.
Shoppers on TikTok love this feather-trimmed number from Amazon. The $110 dressing robe, which is tailored by the seller to fit your measurements, has been featured in videos galore, racking up millions of views and likes. And it's earned hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers who call it "very glamorous," "absolutely amazing and fabulous," and "so extravagant."
Buy It! Yinyyinhs Women's Feather Robe, $109.99; amazon.com
The silky robe comes in 39 color combinations, including an array of classic shades and punchy hues. Shoppers can select from four sizes and upon ordering, the seller will request your measurements through email. According to the product listing, buyers can also ask for extra feathers. Unlike many Amazon items, which tend to arrive quickly, these made-to-order robes typically ship in two to three weeks.
There are several satin, feather, and tulle robes making the rounds on TikTok where users have nicknamed them all the "murder your husband robe," thinking they look like something a person might wear in an old Hollywood film about said act. And while some love them for their dramatic look, the style from Yinyyinh has earned praise from Amazon reviewers who are impressed by the quality and love that the luxe-looking piece that makes lounging at home feel a little more glamorous — especially during the pandemic.
"I saw this on a TikTok and then sprang the [money] to get it," one reviewer wrote. "It took almost two months to get and was absolutely worth every penny and all the wait. I wear it and flounce around my house feeling like an heir to a vast fortune."
"It is everything every TikTok video ever said it was," another reviewer wrote. "You can do more than murder your husband; you can do anything in this robe. It makes me feel like a goddess." They described it as the perfect way to dress up your stay-home-wardrobe, and continued, "This is the treat-yo-self gift you're waiting for… It's just an utter delight!"
Anyone looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift for someone special (or better yet, for themselves) can call off the gift hunt and snag this silky robe, or one of several others also loved by shoppers below. Like the reviewers said, a snazzy robe may not be necessary, but it's oh-so worth it.
Buy It! Michaelboy Tulle Dressing Gown, $151.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Prodesign Satin Long Robe, $38.99; amazon.com
Buy It! I Dui Bridal Old Hollywood Feather Robe, $130.66 with coupon (orig. $139); amazon.com
Buy It! Changuan Sexy Illusion Robe, $103.39 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
