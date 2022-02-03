This 'Very Glamorous' Amazon Robe Is Going Viral on TikTok for One Pretty Amusing Reason

There are several satin, feather, and tulle robes making the rounds on TikTok where users have nicknamed them all the "murder your husband robe," thinking they look like something a person might wear in an old Hollywood film about said act. And while some love them for their dramatic look, the style from Yinyyinh has earned praise from Amazon reviewers who are impressed by the quality and love that the luxe-looking piece that makes lounging at home feel a little more glamorous — especially during the pandemic.