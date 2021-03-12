These Chunky Hoop Earrings Have Gone Viral on TikTok — and They’re Just $13 at Amazon

TikTok is serving up so much more than incredible recipes right now (looking at you, baked feta pasta). The platform is also surfacing affordable fashion finds — and we're not talking about those celeb-loved butt-lifting leggings.
Both Amazon reviewers and TikTok users love these now-viral chunky hoop earrings from Amazon, and they're only $13. The versatile Pavoi hoops are officially one of Amazon's most popular fashion finds on TikTok, the retailer recently revealed. They're also Amazon's best-selling hoop earrings overall, and they've racked up over 14,000 five-star ratings.
Buy It! Pavoi 14k Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings, from $12.95: amazon.com
The Pavoi hoops earrings come in three finishes: rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold. Shoppers can also choose from small, medium, and large hoop sizes. All three are surprisingly lightweight and comfortable to wear, according to reviewers. And thanks to 14k gold plating, stainless steel posts, and a nickel-free design, they're hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive ears.
Reviewers love their look, feel, and overall quality, calling them "great staples" and the "perfect everyday earrings." Many owners claim the inexpensive earrings look even more striking in person.
"I've seen these earrings all over TikTok, and they're just as amazing as everyone says they are," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "They're lightweight, comfy, and super cute — the only pair of earrings you need!"
"After finding these earrings on TikTok, I had to check them out for myself, and let me say they did not disappoint," another chimed in. "They are the perfect size and lightweight. Every time I wear these earrings, I always get compliments!"
The chunky hoops are just one of several Amazon finds shoppers are loving right now. Amazon also revealed six more pieces that TikTokers are adding to their carts, and a few other are under $20 too. Cross-waist yoga leggings, pleated tennis skirts, and retro-esque narrow square sunglasses are especially popular at the moment.
While select colors and sizes are backordered, most of the Prime-eligible earrings are in stock and available for two-day delivery for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). They'll be at your door and ready for your next TikTok in no time.
