These Are Amazon's Most-Reviewed Blue Light-Blocking Glasses By Far
Whether you're taking classes online or working at a computer all day, chances are your eyes are feeling the stress. Staring at one large screen all day only with interruptions from a smaller one, and then later streaming your latest binge watch, well, adds up to a whole lot of screen time.
So what are you to do when limiting screen time for work and school isn't really an option? One way to take care of your eye health is investing in a pair of blue light-blocking glasses, and the best news is, doing so doesn't have to cost you more than $20 thanks to Amazon's most popular style: the Tijn Blue Light Blocking Glasses.
If you're not familiar with them already, blue light glasses are designed to block harmful UV rays from devices and relieve eye fatigue. While they aren't prescription lenses, they can help protect your eyes from stress.
There are hundreds of options available on Amazon, but none have racked up nearly as many reviews as this style. More than 20,000 shoppers have added them to their cart and with many schools moving to online classes, chances are they'll continue to fly off Amazon's virtual shelves.
"I'm a teacher and I noticed in the spring when we had to switch to online learning due to the pandemic my eyesight declined because I was staring at a screen 12 hours a day," one shopper said. "We're doing online learning this fall and I can't afford for my eyes to get worse. I bought these to help. Already the glare from the computer isn't as harsh. These are very stylish too!"
The glasses come in 12 colors total and are designed with a slightly oversized fit that's both "fashionable and practical", according to shoppers. What's more, three styles are available with a specialized anti-fog coating, so you can easily wear them with your face mask without steaming up.
"Love these! Got them because I am a student about to go to grad school and needed a pair to help with eye strain while working on the computer," another reviewer said. "These are so cute! Also, they work great, which is the whole reason you want them anyway, right? Have had them less than a week and I can already tell the difference. I almost want to be at my computer all day with how comfortable it is now to look at my screen."
With screen time taking over, there's never been a better time to invest in your eyes. Head to Amazon to snag the stylish glasses thousands are swearing by in 12 styles.
