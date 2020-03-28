Tiger King Star Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband John Finlay Shows Off His New Teeth

Image zoom Netflix; TMZ

If you’ve been binge-watching Netflix’s new hit docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, you probably can’t stop talking about it. PEOPLE super-fans have their own slack channel dedicated to the show. (And if you haven’t watched yet, that’s your homework assignment this weekend. Don’t read any further, because, spoilers.)

The series follows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who goes by “Joe Exotic,” as he attempts to claw his way to the top of America’s big cat community with his zoo, entangling himself in a murder for hire plot — and so much more. The audience is introduced to Maldonado-Passage’s lovers, including his now ex-husband John Finlay. And with the show gaining plenty of national attention, Finlay wants the world to see his glow-up.

Finlay, who was candid about his use of methamphetamines during his relationship with Maldonado-Passage, was filmed in the series with multiple missing teeth. However, in a new photo obtained by TMZ, Finlay revealed that he underwent a dental transformation thanks to dentures in July 2019.

He also told TMZ that the cause of his missing teeth was not from drug use (he said he hasn’t used any in six years), but a result of genetics.

According to TMZ, Netflix obtained video and photos of Finlay with his new teeth after getting the dentures, but the network chose not to air any of that footage in the final cut of Tiger King.

After Tiger King began streaming on Netflix, Finlay created a fan account on Facebook called “The Truth About John Finlay,” which led many to believe he wasn’t a fan of his depiction on the series.

PEOPLE has reached out to Finlay and Netflix for comment.

Finlay joined the staff at Maldonado-Passage’s G.W. Exotic Animal Park in 2003 at 19 years old. According to a profile in Texas Monthly, within a month, Finlay moved in with Maldonado-Passage’s and the two began a relationship. In December 2013, the pair entered a throuple with a new employee, the then 19-year-old Travis Maldonado, who came to the animal park from California. Shortly after, they threw a three-way, zoo-themed wedding ceremony at a dance hall across the street from the park.

we need a bonus Tiger King episode that’s just Joe Exotic’s entire three person wedding pic.twitter.com/KwID7kmlBc — Emma Samocki (@TheEmmaVP) March 24, 2020

However, during his time working as president of the exotic animal park, Finlay was accused of domestic abuse and abuse of other park employees, so he left his position in 2013. His relationship with Maldonado-Passage soon began to fall apart. According to the Texas Monthly profile, Finlay felt Maldonado-Passage after he became “manipulative and controlling,” and the two had an alleged physical altercation in the park.

Now, according to PAPER magazine, Finlay is working as a welder.

Tiger King follows the criminal spiral of Maldonado-Passage, who was convicted of hatching a murder-for-hire plot to kill animal-rights activist Carole Baskin. Maldonado-Passage was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison for the murder-for-hire and other crimes, including killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness began streaming on Netflix on March 20.