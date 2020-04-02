All of the Big Cat and ‘Tiger King’ Merchandise You Could Ever Want
Here, kitty kitty
If you haven’t watched Netflix’s original show Tiger King yet — well, you may be one of like, three people left to have missed it. Many people have not only binged the entire series (maybe a few times in a row), but they’re now at the stage of searching for Tiger King merchandise so they can display their allegiance in Joe Exotic fashion: as flashy and unapologetically as possible.
Whether you really believe Carole Baskin is capable of feeding her ex husband to tigers, a some people have accused her (and which her rebuttal article adamantly denies), or just love that everything Joe Exotic touches turns to drama gold, there is a piece of Tiger King merch just right for you and your views.
All sides of the public’s fascination with Tiger King — from criticism of Netflix’s scope and condemnation of roadside zoos to staunch fandom for certain individuals in the show and record sales of Joe Exotic’s country records (I Saw a Tiger is the No. 1 country bestseller on Amazon right now, although it turns out he didn’t actually write or sing his songs) — prove that the docuseries is much more than simply a pop-culture phenomenon driving endless meme fodder. Even the New York Times has gotten in on the Tiger King fascination, diving into the aftermath of the docuseries and the current state of animal rights and wildlife protection laws in the country.
If you have a newfound appreciation for tigers or are actively trying to make mullets happen, shop the best tiger-themed and Tiger King merchandise below. A lot of tiger-printed clothing has been selling out online, so act fast if you want in on the big cat fashion that differentiates us cool cats and kittens from the bowl-cut having James Garretsons of the world. And if you’ve been motivated to learn more about animal welfare in the show’s wake, look to organizations like the Animal Welfare Institute and Panthera.
Le Superbe Tiger Cotton Tee
Buy It! $82.50 (orig. $110); saksfifthavenue.com
Michi Tigress Bra
Buy It! $118; carbon38.com
Michi Verve Legging
Buy It! $130; carbon38.com
Tiger-Striped Sweatshirt
Buy It! $88; anthropologie.com
Joe Exotic Birthday Card
Buy It! $5.99; etsy.com
Tiger T-Shirt: ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ I Saw a Tiger
Buy It! $19.99 (orig. $24.99); etsy.com
Tiger King Joe Exotic Netflix Socks
Buy It! $14.99; etsy.com
Blue Life Luna Skirt
Buy It! $47 (orig. $117); revolve.com
Leopard Race — Pink Throw Blanket
Buy It! $47.99 (orig. $59.99); society6.com
Joe Exotic for President — Laser Etched Flask
Buy It! $15.99; etsy.com
Hey All You Cool Cats & Kittens Carole Baskin Shirt
Buy It! $19.99–$25.99; etsy.com
Tiger King and Quarantine Coffee Mug
Buy It! $12; etsy.com
