If you haven’t watched Netflix’s original show Tiger King yet — well, you may be one of like, three people left to have missed it. Many people have not only binged the entire series (maybe a few times in a row), but they’re now at the stage of searching for Tiger King merchandise so they can display their allegiance in Joe Exotic fashion: as flashy and unapologetically as possible.

Whether you really believe Carole Baskin is capable of feeding her ex husband to tigers, a some people have accused her (and which her rebuttal article adamantly denies), or just love that everything Joe Exotic touches turns to drama gold, there is a piece of Tiger King merch just right for you and your views.

All sides of the public’s fascination with Tiger King — from criticism of Netflix’s scope and condemnation of roadside zoos to staunch fandom for certain individuals in the show and record sales of Joe Exotic’s country records (I Saw a Tiger is the No. 1 country bestseller on Amazon right now, although it turns out he didn’t actually write or sing his songs) — prove that the docuseries is much more than simply a pop-culture phenomenon driving endless meme fodder. Even the New York Times has gotten in on the Tiger King fascination, diving into the aftermath of the docuseries and the current state of animal rights and wildlife protection laws in the country.

If you have a newfound appreciation for tigers or are actively trying to make mullets happen, shop the best tiger-themed and Tiger King merchandise below. A lot of tiger-printed clothing has been selling out online, so act fast if you want in on the big cat fashion that differentiates us cool cats and kittens from the bowl-cut having James Garretsons of the world. And if you’ve been motivated to learn more about animal welfare in the show’s wake, look to organizations like the Animal Welfare Institute and Panthera.

Le Superbe Tiger Cotton Tee

Image zoom Saks 5th Avenue

Buy It! $82.50 (orig. $110); saksfifthavenue.com

Michi Tigress Bra

Image zoom Carbon38

Buy It! $118; carbon38.com

Michi Verve Legging

Image zoom Carbon38

Buy It! $130; carbon38.com

Tiger-Striped Sweatshirt

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! $88; anthropologie.com

Joe Exotic Birthday Card

Image zoom Punderella/Etsy

Buy It! $5.99; etsy.com

Tiger T-Shirt: ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ I Saw a Tiger

Image zoom FourthWaveApparel/Etsy

Buy It! $19.99 (orig. $24.99); etsy.com

Tiger King Joe Exotic Netflix Socks

Image zoom GiveRiseToCreativity/Etsy

Buy It! $14.99; etsy.com

Blue Life Luna Skirt

Image zoom Revolve

Buy It! $47 (orig. $117); revolve.com

Leopard Race — Pink Throw Blanket

Image zoom Megan Galante/Society6

Buy It! $47.99 (orig. $59.99); society6.com

Joe Exotic for President — Laser Etched Flask

Image zoom LoneStarEtch/Etsy

Buy It! $15.99; etsy.com

Hey All You Cool Cats & Kittens Carole Baskin Shirt

Image zoom ParkHopperApparel/Etsy

Buy It! $19.99–$25.99; etsy.com

Tiger King and Quarantine Coffee Mug

Image zoom LifeNLoveDesigns/Etsy

Buy It! $12; etsy.com

