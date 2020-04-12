Tiger King Star John Finlay Raves About His New Teeth as He Looks Unrecognizable in After-Show

Image zoom Netflix

John Finlay has a new smile!

In the latest episode of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Finlay — the ex-husband of Joseph Maldonado-Passage a.k.a. “Joe Exotic” — revealed that his famously broken smile was broken no more.

During the new after-show episode, which catches up with some of the main characters from the hit Netflix documentary series, Finlay showed off his new set of teeth.

“It took a while to get ’em, but once I actually got ’em it took me a while to get ’em to where I was able to really wear ’em,” he said on the episode.

Finlay added that now he “pretty much” wears them “all the time.”

The star became famous for being a part of a throuple with Maldonado-Passage and the late Travis Maldonado. Finlay got married to the men in an untraditional three-way wedding in 2014 while working at Maldonado-Passage’s zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Image zoom John Finlay Netflix

Throughout the series, Finlay is often identified by his missing teeth, which many viewers speculated was due to drug use. However, in PEOPLE’s cover story last week, Finlay said he has been sober and clean for six years.

“The [Netflix documentary] made me look like a drugged-out hillbilly,” he told PEOPLE. “But at the time I did that, I was five years clean. I am now six years clean.”

After ending his marriage to Maldonado-Passage, Finlay also put working with exotic animals behind him, and said he wanted to help others overcome addiction.

“I want to work with the youth about drugs and abuse,” he said. “It’s time for me to take a negative and turn it into a positive.”

While married to Maldonado-Passage, Finlay — who was often interviewed without a shirt — got a tattoo that read “Privately Owned by Joe Exotic.” After leaving the relationship, he had the body ink covered up with another tattoo, and told viewers in the after-show that it is “completely finished” now and “healing.”

“A lot of people are dissing the tattoo artist… because in the documentary they showed it not finished,” he explained. “I’ve actually had it completely finished since then. It looks 100 times better than what it did and it will be revealed, but I don’t know when.”

Finlay is now happily engaged and told PEOPLE he’s looking forward to using his newfound platform to help others.

“It’s time to really think about the kids and my future and stuff and use this thing for something good not just to be, ‘Hey, I have a personal gain now. It’s all about me,’ ” he said. “It’s not all about me. It’s about other people too.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is streaming now on Netflix.