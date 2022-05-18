"I was jealous of every bald-headed man I've ever seen," the 42-year-old comedian said

Tiffany Haddish Says Shaving Her Hair Off Made Her Feel the 'Most Alive I've Ever Felt'

Tiffany Haddish is happier than ever with less hair on her head.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star, 42, opened up to Byrdie about her decision to shave her head, calling the chop the "most alive" she's ever felt.

"Baby, best feeling I ever felt in my whole entire life," Haddish gushed about her first few days with the style. "The most sensations I ever felt ... I was jealous of every bald-headed man I've ever seen."

Haddish first took the plunge in July 2020, when she shaved her head over Instagram Live.

Today, although she still switches it up, Haddish wears her natural hair in a wavy, cropped cut dyed platinum blonde.

Tiffany Haddish Credit: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Haddish told Byrdie that part of her inspiration for the chop was wanting to know "every nook and cranny" of her body.

"It's really important to know who you are," Haddish shared, "and that's the one part of my body I didn't know."

Haddish also told the outlet she finds knowing who she is and being herself is "way easier" than being fake.

"When I was trying to be something I wasn't, my soul was screaming at me. 'What are we doing? This is not who we are. Stop it!'" she explained.

Haddish's journey to knowing who she is doesn't stop with her hairstyle and extends to her career as well.

Just last week, the comedian released her first children's book, Layla and the Last Black Unicorn, which follows Layla, a young, Black unicorn navigating her first year at school.

Tiffany Haddish Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Haddish told PEOPLE that Layla's journey represents the journey of acceptance the Afterparty star has been on for "40-something years."

"I think everyone grapples with, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's my purpose? How do I fit in here?' " she shared.