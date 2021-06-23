Tiffany Haddish Stages Sexy, Nautical-Themed Photo Shoot in Plunging Swimsuit and Sailor Hat

"I hope you are having fun in the sun Celebrating Freedom," the comedian captioned her swimsuit shots on Juneteenth

Tiffany Haddish exuded #BlackExcellence on Juneteenth over the weekend.

The Like a Boss comedian, 41, posted a series of photos of herself on the beach in the Bahamas on Saturday wishing her fans and followers a Happy Juneteenth. "I hope you are having fun in the sun Celebrating Freedom," Haddish captioned the post, referring to the federal holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

In the sexy snaps, the actress is wearing a sailor hat and a nautical-inspired plunging swimsuit featuring large gold buttons, styled by "image architect" Law Roach. Haddish's hairstylist Ray Christopher gave her a blunt platinum blonde bob for the vacation celebration, while makeup artist Ernesto Casillas applied heavy black eyeliner and a sultry mauve-toned lip.

Tiffany Haddish/Instagram Credit: Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

"Yes!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾" Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey commented. "Wow. You hot and ready," Salma Hayek added.

Haddish continued to share sexy swim shots throughout the week, posing in a cutout yellow one-piece with silver body chain across her hip on Monday. She credited the same styling team and added, "body by God!" in the caption.

In a follow-up post, she modeled a colorful printed bikini with matching cover-up, and reminded her followers, "Today is the 2nd day of summer. Just thought you should know."

Earlier this year, Haddish described her personal style as having "lots of bright colors, flair, comfortability, but also, sexiness" during an interview with PEOPLE. Haddish noted that her fashion approach is also a "she ready style," which references her charitable initiative and Netflix special of the same name.

Tiffany Haddish Credit: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty

The Girls Trip star's vacation pics come just days after Variety reported that she has been tapped to star as Florence Griffith Joyner - also known as "Flo-Jo" - in an upcoming biopic. In addition to playing the Olympic track and field star, Haddish will also produce the project.

"I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo's story the way it should be told," Haddish said in a statement. "My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my 'she-ro' Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed."

Griffith Joyner represented Team USA's track and field team in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics. She took home the gold medal in the 100 m, 200 m and 4x100 m races at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, where she famously ran in one-legged catsuits.

Many of the records that Joyner set in the 1988 Olympics have yet to be broken, per the International Olympic Committee.