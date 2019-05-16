Tiffany Haddish Wears Famous Alexander McQueen Dress for 5th Time During David Letterman Sit-Down

Tiffany Haddish is really getting some bang for her buck!

The Night School star has made a habit out of rewearing her $4,000 white Alexander McQueen gown — and she’s not done yet!

In the season 2 trailer for Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the 39-year-old actress and comedian can be seen wearing the now-iconic, sleeveless dress for a fifth time.

Haddish previously wore the gown, which she bought herself, on four separate occasions, first rocking it at the Girls Trip premiere in July 2017, and then going on to wear it on Saturday Night Live that November, while presenting at the 2018 Academy Awards and while hosting the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Although her choice of outfit was not mentioned in the short clip, the actress did address some of the difficulties she faced throughout her career.

“Going to so many auditions and being told, ‘you’re too black, too light, or you’re too ghetto, you’re not ghetto enough.’ I’ve been rejected all my life,” she shared with the host.

The season will also feature interview with rapper Kanye West, television host Ellen DeGeneres, philanthropist Melinda Gates and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

Although there is a stigma around recycling red carpet gowns, Haddish clearly isn’t ready to retire the fashionable gown.

While wearing the high-slit dress during her SNL monologue, Haddish shared that she feels “like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it.”

“I spent a lot of money on this dress! This dress cost way more than my mortgage. It’s an Alexander McQueen, it’s a $4,000 dress,” she added. “I’m gonna wear this dress multiple times — you might see this dress in two sketches tonight.” (She went on to wear the dress during a Weekend Update segment).

Ahead of the Oscars last year, during which Haddish wore the white gown while presenting an award onstage, the actress revealed she almost wore the dress to the 2018 Met Gala, but settled on black sequin pants and a long-sleeve white jacket (both by designer Brandon Maxwell) instead.

“I feel great in it!” she told PEOPLE. “I feel like any woman can rock it and feel beautiful in it.”

Season two of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will be streaming on Netflix starting May 31.