Tiffany Haddish Says Her Personal Style Consists of 'Bright Colors' with a Side of 'Sexiness'

Just like her vibrant personality, Tiffany Haddish's sense of style is spirited and unique.

The 41-year-old actress and comedian is the new face of Saks Fifth Avenue's Spring campaign, "Here for the Future," and the Girls Trip star couldn't be more excited to be a part of an ad spot that "celebrates forward-looking, innovative designers, artists and activists that are shaping the future of their industries and who Saks believes are creating the future," according to the brand.

In an interview discussing her partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue campaign, which PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, Haddish opened up about her personal wardrobe and what makes it so special to her.

Sharing that her sense of style has "lots of bright colors, flair, comfortability, but also, sexiness," Haddish noted that her fashion approach is also a "she ready style," which references her charitable initiative and Netflix special of the same name.

Seen strutting around in the video, while wearing a Gabriela Hearst crochet dress, Haddish added, "She ready to dance. She ready to work. She ready to work the red carpet. She ready to work the comedy stage. She ready to stand in front of the camera. She ready!"

Working with Haddish on the "Here for the Future" campaign came easily for Saks Fifth Avenue, as the brand's goals aligned with those of the comedy star.

"Saks is committed to using our voice to engage with our customers in meaningful and authentic ways," said Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Fifth Avenue. "As an arbiter of fashion, culture and lifestyle, Saks strives to elevate timely and relevant topics that are of interest to our customers."

Essner continued: "Here for the Future reflects the important issues impacting our world today and our focus on championing voices who are using their creativity and passion to help secure a bright future for us all."

Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant, Saks Fifth Avenue echoed Essner's sentiments in her own statement, adding, "As a fashion authority, Saks is focused on delivering the most distinctive and powerful luxury assortment for our customers. Our customers look to us for inspiration and to provide the best and latest in fashion. This season provides us with an amazing opportunity to use our platform to bring emerging designers to the forefront, so they can continue to pave the way for the future of luxury fashion."

The campaign, which can be seen across Saks Fifth Avenue's print and digital channels, will also be featured in the iconic Fifth Avenue windows of the Saks New York City flagship store.

Alongside Haddish — who covers the women's Spring Book — Maluma also stars on the cover of the men's Spring Book for the popular chain.

Moving forward, Haddish says, she is "really looking forward to the next level of the She Ready Foundation," and is hoping to see more individuals who look like her within her industry.

"So I'm starting a program now with [the] She Ready Foundation to get some internships for these kids, these foster youth," Haddish revealed.

As for what she loves most about working with foster youth, Haddish said it all has to do with her relationship with the kids she meets along the way.