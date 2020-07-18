"The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God," Tiffany Haddish said

Tiffany Haddish Debuts Her Shaved Head: 'Just Loving My New Look'

Tiffany Haddish can't get enough of her new look!

On Saturday, the Girls Trip actress, 40, showed off her recent hair change on Instagram, confidently rocking her latest 'do in a selfie. "Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all," the star said of her shaved head.

"The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God," Haddish shared.

The comedian added, "#sheready for more of Gods Love!"

Haddish also received a plethora of compliments from her famous friends. "You look beautiful Tiff!!! ❤️❤️❤️," fellow comedian Ali Wong wrote in the comments section.

Kelly Rowland wrote, "She don’t need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous! ❤️," while Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, "Let ‘em know!"

Comedian Tony Baker exclaimed, "WELCOME TO THE CREW TIFF!!!!!!! WE OUT HERE!!! 🔥."

Haddish's smiling selfie comes nearly a week after she first revealed that she was giving herself a shorter hairstyle.

Earlier this month, the Like a Boss actress shared another video in which she slammed "the people that think I lost my mind."

"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she's gotta have a mental problem?" Haddish said.

"Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I'm not suffering from no emotional s—, nothing," she continued, adding that she's been considering cutting her hair off "for years."

Last week, Haddish explained that she wanted to cut her hair so she could finally see her scalp.

"I know every single part of my body," she explained. "I know where every single mole is. Anybody that's ever done my hair has heard me say it ... anybody that knows me knows me, knows I've been talking about this for a long time, okay?"

"I have almost 100 moles all over my body, but how many do I got on my scalp?" the star said.

Haddish also expressed excitement for new hairstyles to try and said she plans on taking the time she usually spends doing her hair to do other things. "I'm gonna use that same energy that I would've been putting into my hair into my mind," she said. "It's just going to give me more time to work on my body, get everything together."