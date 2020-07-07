"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she's gotta have a mental problem?" the actress said on Instagram

Tiffany Haddish Gives Herself a Haircut and Slams Suggestion She Has a 'Mental Problem'

Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to give herself a haircut!

The actress, 40, shared a video on Instagram of herself cutting her hair on Tuesday, revealing that she wants to get to know her body better by being able to examine her scalp.

"Today is the day!" Haddish says in the nearly 30-minute long video of her haircut, which was originally shown on Instagram Live, explaining that she has been wanting to have a shorter hairstyle for some time.

Later on Tuesday, the Girls Trip star shared another video, "for the people that think I lost my mind," in which she slammed the idea that her haircut came at an emotional expense.

"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she's gotta have a mental problem?" Haddish said.

"Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I'm not suffering from no emotional s—, nothing," she continued, adding that she's been considering cutting her hair off "for years."

"I wanna see my scalp," she explained. "I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is. Anybody that's ever done my hair has heard me say it ... anybody that knows me knows me, knows I've been talking about this for a long time, okay?"

The Night School star went on to explain that she plans on having a professional barber shave her head completely in the coming weeks to experience being bald before her hair grows back.

"I have almost 100 moles all over my body, but how many do I got on my scalp?" she said, pointing one out above her left ear.

The actress expressed excitement for new hairstyles to try with the change and said that she plans on taking the time she usually spends doing her hair to do other things.

"I'm gonna use that same energy that I would've been putting into my hair into my mind," she said. "It's just going to give me more time to work on my body, get everything together."

"I feel really, really good," Haddish said.