"I’m learning new things about myself every day now that I’m bald-headed," the comedian shared

Tiffany Haddish Explains Why She 'Always Wanted' to Shave Her Head

Tiffany Haddish has been on a journey of self-discovering since shaving her head last month.

During Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian told host Jimmy Fallon that she is "loving" her new look and revealed how being bald has helped her learn more about herself.

“I love the hair! Or the non-hair,” Fallon said at the beginning of the segment. Haddish, 40, replied, "I’m loving it too," adding that her rapper boyfriend Common cut it for her last week.

The Like a Boss star told Fallon she has “always wanted” to shave her head and has been talking about doing it for years. With no public appearances or red carpet events to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic, she felt like this summer was the perfect time to finally take the plunge.

"This whole quarantine and everything made me think, 'Why not now? I’m not going to be on any red carpets.' And if I do have to be on anything, they always put my in wigs anyways,” she shared, adding that “the wigs stick better” to her bald head.

“Let’s just go for it! I wanted to know what I looked like from my head to my toe; who am I from head to toe," she said.

The comedian told Fallon she learned she actually had two moles on her scalp after going bald. "I knew where all of my moles were except for the ones on my head," she said.

Though she admitted, "It's a little wrinkly," while touching the back portion.

“My head kind of feels like a penis,” she joked. “That might’ve been too far. But I’m just sharing the knowledge. I’m learning new things about myself every day now that I’m bald-headed.”

In July, the actress shared a video on Instagram of herself cutting her hair with a similar explanation, saying that she wanted to get to know her body better by being able to examine her scalp.

"Today is the day!" Haddish said in the nearly 30-minute long video of her haircut, which was originally shown on Instagram Live.

Afterward, the Girls Trip star shared another video, "for the people that think I lost my mind," in which she slammed the idea that her haircut came at an emotional expense.

"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she's gotta have a mental problem?" Haddish said.

"Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I'm not suffering from no emotional s—, nothing," she continued, adding that she's been considering cutting her hair off "for years."

"I wanna see my scalp," she explained. "I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is. Anybody that's ever done my hair has heard me say it ... anybody that knows me knows me, knows I've been talking about this for a long time, okay?"

The Night School star went on to explain that she plans on having a professional barber shave her head completely in the coming weeks to experience being bald before her hair grows back.

"I have almost 100 moles all over my body, but how many do I got on my scalp?" she said, pointing one out above her left ear.

"I'm gonna use that same energy that I would've been putting into my hair into my mind," she said. "It's just going to give me more time to work on my body, get everything together."

"I feel really, really good," Haddish said.