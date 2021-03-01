Tiffany Haddish Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair at the 2021 Golden Globes

The presenter complemented her new hair color with a curve-hugging Alberta Ferretti gown, classic black pumps and hoop earrings

On Sunday, the Golden Globes presenter, 41, showed off a platinum blonde hue on the red carpet and during the awards show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Haddish complemented her new hair color with a curve-hugging and crystal-embellished Alberta Ferretti gown, classic black pumps and hoop earrings. She posted a video of the full look on her Instagram Story, tagging famed stylist Law Roach and the rest of her glam squad (makeup artist Ernesto Casillas and hair stylist Ray Christopher).

To achieve her glowy makeup look, Casillas prepped Haddish's skin with Shiseido's Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, a generous amount of Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream and (of course!) Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ then applied the brand's Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer and Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation in the shade 440 Amber.

Image zoom Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

The star's bold new hair color comes seven months after the actress made headlines for shaving her head during a 30-minute Instagram Live video in July.

During an August episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian told host Jimmy Fallon how being bald has helped her learn more about herself.

"I love the hair! Or the non-hair," Fallon said at the beginning of the segment. Haddish, 40, replied, "I'm loving it too," adding that her rapper boyfriend Common cut it for her last week.

The Like a Boss star told Fallon she has "always wanted" to shave her head and has been talking about doing it for years. With no public appearances or red carpet events to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic, she felt like this summer was the perfect time to finally take the plunge.

"This whole quarantine and everything made me think, 'Why not now? I'm not going to be on any red carpets.' And if I do have to be on anything, they always put my in wigs anyways," she shared, adding that "the wigs stick better" to her bald head.

"Let's just go for it! I wanted to know what I looked like from my head to my toe; who am I from head to toe," she said.

The comedian told Fallon she learned she actually had two moles on her scalp after going bald. "I knew where all of my moles were except for the ones on my head," she said.

Though she admitted, "It's a little wrinkly," while touching the back portion.

In July, the actress shared a video on Instagram of herself cutting her hair with a similar explanation, saying that she wanted to get to know her body better by being able to examine her scalp.

Afterward, the Girls Trip star shared another video, "for the people that think I lost my mind," in which she slammed the idea that her haircut came at an emotional expense.

Image zoom Tiffany Haddish | Credit: Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she's gotta have a mental problem?" Haddish said.

"Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I'm not suffering from no emotional s—, nothing," she continued, adding that she's been considering cutting her hair off "for years."