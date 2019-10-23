Tiffany & Co. Is Releasing a $112,000 Advent Calendar Stuffed with Diamonds

Image zoom Tiffany & Co.

It’s nearly that time of year again!

As the holiday season approaches, some luxury brands are putting a lavish twist on the popular Christmas tradition — including famed jeweler Tiffany & Co.

The brand recently announced that they would be releasing a $112,000 advent calendar, equipped with 24 opulent Tiffany pieces, ranging from diamond earrings to perfume.

“From our most desired jewelry to witty everyday objects, each day holds a new luxurious surprise you’ll only find at Tiffany,” the company’s site says of the calendar.

The Ultimate Advent Calendar comes in an iconic Tiffany Blue encasing, custom-designed after their flagship store front on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Inside, each gift is elegantly wrapped in their iconic Tiffany Blue Boxes and stored in drawers, which contain embedded magnets for closure and are marked for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

One of the luxurious items waiting to be opened is an 18k rose gold bangle bracelet with pavé diamonds priced at $15,000. Another big-ticket item is a similar $12,000 square bracelet, also 18k rose gold with pavé diamonds along with the 18K gold Tiffany T True Narrow Bracelet.

Image zoom Tiffany Square Bracelet Tiffany & Co.

Some of the non-jewelry items include in the calendar include Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum for Her, a sterling silver rocking horse ornament and a sterling silver harmonica — all from their Everyday Objects collection. The lavish set even has a sterling silver “paper cup” listed as one of the gift items, which is typically valued at $625.

The entire calendar arrives in as a 355-pound package, according to Tiffany’s website, and is assembled via the jewelers’ White Glove Service upon delivery.

Only four of the calendars will be made available for purchase and can be requested via email at VeryVeryTiffany@Tiffany.com.