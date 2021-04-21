The K-pop star models in the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign, launching across Tiffany's channels on April 23

Tiffany & Co. Taps BLACKPINK's ROSÉ as New Global Ambassador — See Her Campaign Debut

Tiffany & Co. has appointed reigning K-Pop queen ROSÉ as its newest global ambassador.

On Wednesday, the LVMH-owned jewelry house announced that the member of girl group BLACKPINK and solo artist, 24, will make her debut in the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, ROSÉ says she was "super excited" when she heard she would be starring in the campaign for the edgy New York City-inspired line (launching across Tiffany's channels on April 23).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

TIFFANY & CO.

"I'm very interested in layering my necklaces these days; nothing does it better than the HardWear collection," she says. "I think small things in my everyday life inspires me the most. It doesn't have to be anything grand but something that's effortlessly embedded in our lifestyles. Which is why I feel much more drawn to the HardWear collection's industrial shapes. I love how intricate and edgy the design is."

The HardWear line, which first launched in 2017, is based on a 1971 bracelet from the Tiffany Archive. It features gauge links and elegant shapes that exude strength and confidence, making ROSÉ the perfect celebrity to front the campaign.

"Tiffany chose ROSÉ to star in the new campaign for her bold personality and modern style influence — as someone who embodies the attitude and identity of the collection," the American label said in a press release.

When asked about her personal jewelry style, ROSÉ tells PEOPLE she used to gravitate towards rose gold pieces, but has been more into yellow gold lately. "I used to think that yellow gold seemed a bit too fancy, but I'm definitely enjoying how fancy and fashionable the HardWear collection in yellow gold looks on me these days," she adds.

The best dressed list regular says "jewelry is always the cherry on top," whether she's putting together an off-duty look or getting into full-glam for a work day on set.