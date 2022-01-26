Tiffani Thiessen Debuts Delicate Cursive Tattoo on Her Wrist: 'Leads to Harmony'
Tiffani Thiessen is mastering the art of balance.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the 48-year-old actress showed off a new tattoo featuring the word 'balance' written in cursive on her wrist.
The actress captioned the post, "bal·ance /ˈbaləns/ having the right amount — not too much or too little — which leads to harmony."
The Saved by the Bell alum shared two additional photos in the post including one alongside tattoo artist Ignacio Su, who goes by the name cachotattoo on Instagram.
In a third photo, Thiessen can be seen sitting beside the tattoo artist as he points at the tattoo on her wrist.
The tattoo artist commented on the post, "Thanks for your trust!!! Love doing this for you."
He also shared one of her Instagram stories of them together and wrote, "A pleasure getting to know you and work together."
The artist has shared similar tattoo art on his page featuring words written in cursive.
While showing off a design in December, he wrote, "IM STARTING TO LOVE THIS LITTLE CURSIVE ONES! Let them come in🔥"
Fans reacted to Thiessen's latest tattoo with a lot of support. "Love it! So true! It came out super cute! ❤️," one social media user wrote.
Another shared, "Perfect. Compliments the other one so well!"
Thiessen is married to actor Brady Smith. The two share daughter Harper, 11, and son Holt, 6.