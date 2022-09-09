Toronto International Film Festival 2022: The Best Fashion and Most Memorable Moments

Stars step out in style at the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18. See the best-dressed stars and most fun reunions to hit the red carpets and events

Published on September 9, 2022 04:03 PM
01 of 09

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union at 'The Inspection' Premiere

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fresh from their steamy summer getaway, the couple continues to bring the heat in a satin lapel tux and corseted, high-slit ballgown.

02 of 09

Daniel Radcliffe & Erin Darke at the 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Premiere

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The couple that laughs together, stays together, so based on the trailer alone for Radcliffe's Weird Al Yankovic sendup, these two will be together forever.

03 of 09

Evan Rachel Wood at the 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Premiere

Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Wood is a dead ringer for 1980s Madonna in the film, but she went super-simple and timeless for the premiere.

04 of 09

Elisabeth Moss at the 'Handmaid's Tale' Premiere

Elisabeth Moss attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The show might be dark, but Moss brought the sunshine to the red carpet.

05 of 09

Daniel Radcliffe & Al Yankovic at the 'Weird: the Al Yankovic Story' Premiere

Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

What, Al couldn't lend Daniel one of his signature print shirts?

06 of 09

Da'Vine Joy Randolph & Angie Thomas at the 'On the Come Up' Premiere

Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Angie Thomas attends the "On The Come Up" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2022
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Sorry to make the obvious "golden girls" joke here, but the two stars absolutely shine in their metallic gowns.

07 of 09

Sanaa Lathan at the 'On the Come Up' Premiere

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "On The Come Up" Premiere
Michael Loccisano/Getty

The star is a style standout in her pink gown with a ruffled attached cape.

08 of 09

Kit Harington at the 'Baby Ruby' Premiere

Kit Harington attends the "Baby Ruby" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jon Snow looks like he knows something about capturing a good selfie with fans.

09 of 09

Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood at the 'Variety' Studio

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood at the Variety Studio, Presented by King's Hawaiian - Day 1 at the St. Regis Hotel on Friday, September 9th 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Michelle Quance/Variety via Getty

Maybe the stars of Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie are testing each other to see who knows more Weird Al Yankovic lyrics?

