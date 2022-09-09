Toronto International Film Festival 2022: The Best Fashion and Most Memorable Moments

01 of 09 Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union at 'The Inspection' Premiere Amy Sussman/Getty Images Fresh from their steamy summer getaway, the couple continues to bring the heat in a satin lapel tux and corseted, high-slit ballgown.

02 of 09 Daniel Radcliffe & Erin Darke at the 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Premiere Araya Doheny/Getty Images The couple that laughs together, stays together, so based on the trailer alone for Radcliffe's Weird Al Yankovic sendup, these two will be together forever.

03 of 09 Evan Rachel Wood at the 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Premiere Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Wood is a dead ringer for 1980s Madonna in the film, but she went super-simple and timeless for the premiere.

04 of 09 Elisabeth Moss at the 'Handmaid's Tale' Premiere Amanda Edwards/Getty Images The show might be dark, but Moss brought the sunshine to the red carpet.

05 of 09 Daniel Radcliffe & Al Yankovic at the 'Weird: the Al Yankovic Story' Premiere Leon Bennett/Getty Images What, Al couldn't lend Daniel one of his signature print shirts?

06 of 09 Da'Vine Joy Randolph & Angie Thomas at the 'On the Come Up' Premiere Michael Loccisano/Getty Sorry to make the obvious "golden girls" joke here, but the two stars absolutely shine in their metallic gowns.

07 of 09 Sanaa Lathan at the 'On the Come Up' Premiere Michael Loccisano/Getty The star is a style standout in her pink gown with a ruffled attached cape.

08 of 09 Kit Harington at the 'Baby Ruby' Premiere Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jon Snow looks like he knows something about capturing a good selfie with fans.