Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and More Celebs Are Already Wearing Summer’s Biggest Swimsuit Trend

Shop the trendy swimsuit look starting at $20

May 28, 2020 02:05 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Instagram (4)

Move over, tie-dye sweatshirts. Summer 2020 is here, and it’s time to swap your psychedelic-print loungewear for some cute and colorful tie-dye swimsuits — and we’ve found five of the coolest styles on Amazon to add to your collection, starting at just $20.

Tie-dye matching sets, sweatpants, accessories, and more have been spotted on pretty much everyone in Hollywood over the past few months, so it comes as no surprise that stylish A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Sofia Richie, and Lucy Hale have started wearing the print of the season in swimsuit form, too. From Jenner’s barely-there bikini to Hale’s adorable one-piece, these stars are giving us all of the inspo we need to make this summer our most stylish one yet.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Has Worn These $155 Sunglasses So Many Times, We’re Losing Count

Looking to get in on the biggest swimsuit trend of the season — but without the celebrity price tag? You’re in luck, because the five tie-dye bathing suits we picked out from Amazon are all under $35. They’ll have you sitting poolside (or floating in your inflatable pool) in major style without breaking the bank. From a cute cut-out one-piece for just $20 to a $21 string bikini set with a matching cinched crop top, these styles will have your Insta followers hitting the heart button all summer long.

Scroll down to shop our five favorite celebrity-inspired tie-dye swimsuits available on Amazon now.

Buy It! Zaful Bathing Knotted Monokini Swimsuit, $19.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Zaful Tie Dye Cinched String Triangle Bikini Set, $20.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Strapless Print Bandeau Bikini Swimwear Set, $13.99–$20.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Zaful Strappy Lace Up Cut Out High Leg Bikini Set, $21.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Tutorutor Plus Size Swimwear Peplum Tankini Top Tummy Control 2-Piece Swimsuit, $18.88–$32.88; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com