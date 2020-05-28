Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and More Celebs Are Already Wearing Summer’s Biggest Swimsuit Trend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Move over, tie-dye sweatshirts. Summer 2020 is here, and it’s time to swap your psychedelic-print loungewear for some cute and colorful tie-dye swimsuits — and we’ve found five of the coolest styles on Amazon to add to your collection, starting at just $20.

Tie-dye matching sets, sweatpants, accessories, and more have been spotted on pretty much everyone in Hollywood over the past few months, so it comes as no surprise that stylish A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Sofia Richie, and Lucy Hale have started wearing the print of the season in swimsuit form, too. From Jenner’s barely-there bikini to Hale’s adorable one-piece, these stars are giving us all of the inspo we need to make this summer our most stylish one yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Looking to get in on the biggest swimsuit trend of the season — but without the celebrity price tag? You’re in luck, because the five tie-dye bathing suits we picked out from Amazon are all under $35. They’ll have you sitting poolside (or floating in your inflatable pool) in major style without breaking the bank. From a cute cut-out one-piece for just $20 to a $21 string bikini set with a matching cinched crop top, these styles will have your Insta followers hitting the heart button all summer long.

Scroll down to shop our five favorite celebrity-inspired tie-dye swimsuits available on Amazon now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Zaful Bathing Knotted Monokini Swimsuit, $19.95; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Zaful Tie Dye Cinched String Triangle Bikini Set, $20.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! SweatyRocks Strapless Print Bandeau Bikini Swimwear Set, $13.99–$20.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Zaful Strappy Lace Up Cut Out High Leg Bikini Set, $21.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Tutorutor Plus Size Swimwear Peplum Tankini Top Tummy Control 2-Piece Swimsuit, $18.88–$32.88; amazon.com