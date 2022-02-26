Yep, Tie-Dye Crocs Are Officially a Must-Have for Spring, According to Amazon Shoppers
Chunky, quirky, and controversial are the three words that may best describe Crocs. Over the years, the rubberized clogs have gotten a bad rap for being an "ugly shoe" — which happens to be very on trend right now. That may be why one of the most colorful pairs was trending on Amazon this week.
On February 23, these tie-dye Crocs hopped to the top of the retailer's Movers and Shakers charts that updates in real time with the products customers are buying in droves. Sales for the solar rainbow Classic Clogs spiked by more than 26,000 percent, which is pretty significant considering how many solid colors and prints the brand sells. The solar rainbow pattern is just one of the many tie-dye options available. (Psst… Check out these fuzzy Crocs that come in the same rainbow print and will keep your toes warm.)
Yes, apparently multi-colored Crocs are still happening, and now, we can't stop thinking about how we need a pair.
If you recall, tie-dye was everywhere in 2020, namely in the loungewear landscape. And we're loving that the trend has carried over onto shoes: It feels like the happy and colorful step toward spring we didn't know we needed.
Since their debut in 2002, Crocs have been ubiquitous with unparalleled comfort thanks to the signature Croslite footbed that molds to the shape of your foot and offers optimal arch support. Designed with a water-friendly material, the clog silhouette features ventilation ports for breathability. (Sounds like the perfect footwear to withstand a spring shower.)
It's really no surprise that Crocs shoes have amassed such a huge celebrity fan base. They've been spotted on A-listers like Ariana Grande, Kate Middleton, Gwen Stefani, and Miley Cyrus. While you could opt for a solid color like the Duchess of Cambridge, a tie-dye pattern feels fresh for the warmer months ahead.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite tie-dye Crocs from Amazon to get in on the trend before spring arrives.
