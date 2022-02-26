Yep, Tie-Dye Crocs Are Officially a Must-Have for Spring, According to Amazon Shoppers 

On February 23, these tie-dye Crocs hopped to the top of the retailer's Movers and Shakers charts that updates in real time with the products customers are buying in droves. Sales for the solar rainbow Classic Clogs spiked by more than 26,000 percent, which is pretty significant considering how many solid colors and prints the brand sells. The solar rainbow pattern is just one of the many tie-dye options available. (Psst… Check out these fuzzy Crocs that come in the same rainbow print and will keep your toes warm.)