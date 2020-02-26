Tyra Banks to Open ModelLand Theme Park in May — with Tickets Going for as High as $1,495

Want to be on top? You’ll have to shell out the big bucks.

Tickets to ModelLand — Tyra Banks’ 21,000 square-foot fashion and beauty theme park located in Santa Monica, California — are available now and range from $59 to $1,495.

The multilevel “modeling fantasy” experience (set to open to the public on May 1, after over a decade of development) features runways, professional photo shoot opportunities, plenty of shopping and an immersive theater where top-notch performers will take the stage.

ModelLand will “redefine” the meaning of “model” by combining the “glamour of America’s Next Top Model, the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland” a press release states.

“I believe all shapes AND all sizes AND all ages AND all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves. ModelLand is not just an attraction. It’s a place full of stories that challenges what ‘attractive’ means,” Banks, 46, said in a press release.

“When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we celebrate YOUR uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game,” the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur continued. “YOU are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are waiting for you.”

According to ModelLand’s website, $59 General Admission tickets include a personalized digital lookbook, access to shop the “experiential closets,” posing tips and tricks, editorial photoshoots directed by the former America’s Next Top Model host and TV personality herself and more.

Guests can also purchase the $549 “Fantascene Photoshoot” ticket, which promises an “extravagant photo journey,” complete with hair, makeup and wardrobe styling, as well as tasty treats, drinks and access to limited-edition products.

And offering the ultimate VIP treatment is the “Fantascene Dream” experience — for nearly $1,500, these ticket holders will receive hair and beauty consultations prior to arrival, a designer wardrobe, multiple outfit changes, luxury gift bag goodies and more.

Both the “Fantascene Photoshoot” and the “Fantascene Dream” tickets also include access to all General Admission attractions.

The company further explained the goal of the attraction on the official ModelLand Instagram account.

“At ModelLand, be discovered. Be you. Be bold. A place where we reject the beauty standards of yesterday, and show that fashion and #PHIierce are NOT restricted to one type of body or person,” ModelLand captioned a bold campaign video, starring the legendary supermodel. “When you join us in our world of experiential theater, we teach you how to make every hallway a runway, every glance a #Smize, and prove that all eyes and cameras are on YOU.”