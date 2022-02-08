"I still remember that belt," Tia Mowry captioned a childhood snapshot of her and twin sister Tamera Mowry rocking the same outfit

Tia Mowry Shares Throwback of Her and Her Sister Tamera When Their Mom 'Put Us in Matching Outfits'

Tia Mowry and her twin sister Tamera Mowry are twinning in more ways than one in a cute childhood photo.

The Family Reunion star, 43, posted an Instagram snapshot of her and The Real alum rocking matching outfits. Their mother, Darlene Mowry, was also featured in the throwback.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You better believe my mom put us in matching outfits, ya'll! 🤣," Tia wrote in the caption.

With their hair in pigtails with bows, Tia and Tamera wore beige, short-sleeved polos and rainbow-patterned belts.

Pointing out the vintage accessory, Tia added, "And I still remember that belt too!"

She and Tamera made their debut together in the beloved TGIF sitcom Sister, Sister, which ran from 1994 to 1999. They later led the Disney Channel Original Movies Seventeen Again (2002), Twitches (2005) and Twitches Too (2007). In addition to a few other joint roles, they appeared together alongside Anna Faris, Rachel McAdams and Rob Schneider in the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick.

Last February, Tia opened up about discrimination she's faced over her hair, admitting it took time to fully appreciate and love her coily curls.

"When we were younger, it was wonderful being able to wear our natural hair. People were always like, 'Oh, you're so cute. We love your curls,'" Tia recalled in an essay penned for ELLE's State of Black Beauty package.

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry Talks Sister Sister Reboot and Her Parenting Style

While she got compliments for her curls as a child, in her teen years on Sister, Sister, Tia began feeling pressure to straighten her hair. "But as we went into adulthood, you could see that when we became teenagers in the show, we ended up straightening our hair. It was such a pivotal moment in the series because it was also a reflection of what was being pushed as 'beautiful' in society," she said, noting that the times she flat ironed her hair "damaged my natural curls."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tia soon started to become insecure with her natural hair. "In this business, if I had my hair curly, I was told, 'Can you pull that back?' On auditions, I was told, 'It's distracting.' But I thank God that my mom told us, 'Do not allow this business to define you. Do not allow this business to define your happiness. Do not allow this business to define your value,'" she said. "I believe that's what saved us from falling into the pit of childhood stardom."