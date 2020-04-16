Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Natural 'Fro' and Gray Hair in Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Image zoom Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry went all-natural on Instagram as she embraced her textured coils, gray hair and makeup-free skin in a gorgeous new selfie.

While social distancing in her home in an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the actress, 41, has been giving her hair and skin a break — and just showed off the results on Instagram.

“It’s been me and my #fro as of late. 👊🏽 #natural #hair #curlyhair #nofilter #nomakeup #me,” Tia captioned the beautiful photo which showed her glowing complexion and few pieces of gray roots growing into her curls.

While Tia has been giving her hair a breather, her husband wanted some help styling his own, so he enlisted Mowry to give his hair a little trim. “You guys, I cut @coryhardrict hair,” Tia captioned a selfie with husband Cory Hardrict, 40, after the chop.

She continued: “He told me this is called the #quarantine #cut. He wanted to leave #hair on top because he didn’t know how much he wanted once his actual #barber cuts his hair out of #quarantine. #married #husband #wife.”

Tia’s twin sister Tamera Mowry, 41, also went au naturale while social distancing at her own home. “Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!” the star captioned a makeup-free selfie shared on Instagram.

Image zoom Tamera Mowry Tamera Mowry/Instagram

A few days later, Tamera decided to take down her curls for another selfie — but this time, she put on a little bit of black eye liner, some large hoop earrings and an off-the-shoulder top to feel a little more dressy.

“Decided to let the curls out. Me and the curls have cabin fever. All dressed up to go downstairs 🤣 #socialdistancing #stayhome,” she said.

