Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 'Fun' New Look with Blonde Hair and Bangs
The hair transformation comes months after the Sister, Sister actress showed off her natural curls
Tia Mowry-Hardrict is having a blonde moment!
The Sister, Sister alum, 42, traded in her signature brunette hair for golden honey locks and blunt bangs on Thursday, showing off the results on her Instagram.
"#bangs #blondehair for #fun 🎉," she captioned a photo of herself striking a glamorous pose.
The hair transformation comes months after Mowry-Hardrict gave her tresses a bit of a break from products and showed off her natural style in a gorgeous makeup-free selfie.
"It's been me and my #fro as of late. 👊🏽 #natural #hair #curlyhair #nofilter #nomakeup #me," the actress wrote on her Instagram in April, captioning a photo that showed her with a few gray roots growing into her curls.
At the time, Mowry-Hardrict also revealed that she gave her husband, Cory Hardrict, an at-home haircut as they practiced social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"You guys, I cut @coryhardrict hair," she captioned a selfie with the 40-year-old actor after the chop. "He told me this is called the #quarantine #cut. He wanted to leave #hair on top because he didn’t know how much he wanted once his actual #barber cuts his hair out of #quarantine. #married #husband #wife."
Mowry-Hardrict recently opened up about life at home with her husband, revealing on an episode of iHeartRadio's What to Expect podcast that they often schedule sex around their obligations — which includes work and caring for their children: daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9.
"We had sex dates," host Heidi Murkoff told Mowry-Hardrict of her own approach to intimacy with her husband after kids. "We had to have sex once a week. That was the rule in our house, because otherwise we wouldn't get around to it."
"Heidi, this is the first time where I'm admitting it: We do too," the Family Reunion star replied. "And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I'd be like, 'Why do you have to do that?' "
"But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that," she explained. "You have to make sure that it's not neglected in any kind of way."
During the interview, Mowry-Hardrict also revealed a "very beneficial" advice she got before becoming a parent.
"This woman had told me, 'Tia, make sure you do everything that you want to do. Even when it comes to having fun,' " she shared. "I was such a good girl, with Sister, Sister; I rarely got drunk and I was like, 'Let me see what it feels like, just to get drunk.' "
"Have fun, travel, do whatever it is that you want to do and that you can do before you have a child, because ... certain things, it's going to be very easy for you to put on the back burner until things get settled again," Mowry-Hardrict recalled. "I was asking this woman, 'How do you do it? How are you present with being a mom and with being a showrunner and being able to juggle all of these things, and you still have a smile on your face?' "
"And she said, 'How can the goose lay the egg if the goose does not take care of herself?' "