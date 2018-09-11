'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Thylane Blondeau Is Launching a Clothing Line: See Her Now!

Thylane Blondeau/Instagram; Mike Marsland/WireImage

At just six years old, French child model Thylane Blondeau was unofficially named the “most beautiful girl in the world.” And now, 11 years later, she’s still in the modeling world. The model, who is currently represented by IMG, has become a familiar face on the fashion scene in recent years. She’s an ambassador for L’Oréal, has become a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, and has appeared in campaigns and runway shows for Dolce & Gabbana. Blondeau has also appeared in magazines like Love, L’Officiel and more.

But modeling isn’t the only thing she’s after at the moment. Blondeau, now 17, is launching her own fashion line, Haven May, which is set to debut sometime later this month. And to no surprise, the collection looks like it’ll be just as chic as she is.

According to the brand’s Instagram account, Blondeau seems to have created a cool-girl range of athleisure pieces, ranging from baseball caps to sweats — with a potential mini skirt thrown into the mix. Some of the pieces are accented with fun designs like lightning bolts and stars, while a sweatshirt and mini skirt set seem to have shimmering metallic stripes.

And while Blondeau hasn’t yet shared specifics on what the line will consist of, one thing’s for sure: She’ll be the one modeling her new pieces.