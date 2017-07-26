Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks & More Supermodels Whose Throwback Photos Are the Epitome of Perfection

They've all found the fountain of youth

By Grace Gavilanes
July 26, 2017 09:00 AM

CINDY CRAWFORD

Barbara Rosen/IMAGES/Getty

Feeling blue! Crawford, now 54, strikes a pose at a 1991 Donna Karan fashion show.

ELLE MACPHERSON

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty

Known as "The Body" because of her statuesque frame, Macpherson, now 56, smiles as she struts down the runway while wearing Todd Oldham's designs.

HELENA CHRISTENSEN

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Christensen, now 51, walks the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in 1991.

NAOMI CAMPBELL

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Our hats are off to Miss Campbell, now 50, as the fashion icon makes a serious style statement at the Karl Lagerfeld Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 1989 fashion show.

HEIDI KLUM

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty

Before hosting Making the Cut, the German supermodel, now 47, was a Victoria's Secret Angel. Here, she's seen at the lingerie brand's annual show back in 1998.

TYRA BANKS

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma/Getty

Tyra Banks, now 46, practically invented smizing, so it is no surprise she put her best face forward at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in 1992.

STEPHANIE SEYMOUR

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty

Seymour, now 51, gets her wings during a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

LINDA EVANGELISTA

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Corbis/Getty

Evangelista, now 55, is mad about plaid as she sports a patterned coat over a red minidress at Oscar de la Renta's autumn-winter 1991-1992 fashion show in Paris.

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma/Getty

Seen here modeling Chanel designs at the label's 1990 fashion show, Schiffer, now 49, was a favorite of designer Karl Lagerfeld ever since he enlisted her to model for the iconic brand when she was only 17.

CHRISTY TURLINGTON

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Turlington, now 51, is a golden goddess at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1991-1992 fashion show in Paris.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY

Susuan Wood/Getty

This black-and-white photo — taken in 1976 — of the now-66-year-old Brinkley is proof the supermodel has found the fountain of youth.

