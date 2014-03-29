Wireimage; Getty; Invision/AP

Spring has sprung, everyone’s wearing their best floral dresses and it’s time to add a little color to your makeup routine. And what better way to do that than with a gorgeously bright, rich lip? Celebs apparently got the memo, because we saw a number of striking lipstick hues this week, so we collected them all in one place for your reference. Check them out, then tell us which one you’re most likely to wear below!



Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From left, Emmy Rossum chose a fuchsia so blue it’s almost ultraviolet. It warms up her whole face and offsets a black-and-white look. And it’s glossy, so it feels even fresher than usual. Try MAC Longwear lipcreme in “Love Forever” or Revlon ColorBurst lip gloss in “Adorned” for a similar richly rosy look.

Calling all Real Beauties! Enter your photo for a chance to be featured in the magazine!

Finally, Kaley Cuoco achieved her electric-pink pout with the help of Hourglass liquid lipstick in “Ballet.” Says makeup artist Kayleen McAdams, “Kaley told me it had been over a year since she did a bold lip so now seemed like the perfect time to mix things up a little and do something bright for spring. The consistency of this product is a liquid so its easy to apply, it looks like a thick gloss, but it has the most amazing staying power.” Maybelline’s Color Sensational “Pink Pop” lipstick should get you a similar shade.

Which are you most likely to try this weekend? Or are you going for bright eyeshadow? Tell us below!