Thoughtful and Stylish Gifts to Give this Valentine's Day

These sweet and stylish finds say I love you in more ways than one

January 27, 2022 08:30 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 13

Personalized Locket

The delicate engraving on the front makes an already personal and meaningful gift that much more special.

Buy It! "Maison" Oval Locket I, $175; kinnstudio.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Washable Silk Robe

Her relaxation will be doubled when you give her this low-maintenance robe that has the the sumptuous feel of a silk robe, but without the drama that comes with caring for silk. 

Buy It! Haven Well Within Washable Silk Vintage Floral Robe, $168; havenwellwithin.com

3 of 13

Pandora Bracelet

Credit: Pandora

This bracelet is both timeless and totally of-the-moment, which makes it splurge-worthy in our book. With classic lines and clever details, it's a piece that will be a favorite forever.

Buy It! Pandora Moments Heart T-Bar Snake Chain bracelet, $200, us.pandora.net

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Personalized Jewelry Case

Her treasures stay safe, organized and unmistakable, thanks to the personalization option.

Buy It! Mark & Graham Medium Travel Jewelry Case, $99; markandgraham.com

Advertisement

5 of 13

Cashmere Slippers

Cashmere for your feet? That's luxe. She'll be cozy and stylish in this adorable pom-pom adorned pair.

Buy It! Nap Loungewear Slippers, $36; naploungewear.com

6 of 13

Interlocking Bracelet

Show her your commitment with this interlocking bracelet as a representation of your love for one another.

Buy It! Adina Reyter Pavé Interlocking Loop Bracelet, $425; adinareyter.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Recycled Cashmere Sweater

She'll look good and feel great in this sustainably made and supersoft front-tie cardigan.

Buy It! Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Soft Wrap Sweater, $285; cuyana.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Crowd-Pleasing Candle

This lightly floral scented, slightly shimmery candle has one extra perk: It's found on Verticale, a new platform that allows you to "shop your values" by filtering by the causes you want to support (this company is Black-owned and woman-owned).

Buy It! Spoken Flames "Favored" candle, $34; theverticale.com

Advertisement

9 of 13

Love Talisman Pendant Necklace

This mystical tarot card-inspired necklace will make her feel totally "seen."

Buy It! Monica Vinader Talisman Pendant Necklace Set, $220; monicavinader.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

A Bag That Gives Back

For every bag purchased, this brand funds a set of lifesaving vaccines and treatments aimed to save the life of a child in need. No wonder the stylish (and charitable) Kate Middleton is a fan of the brand.

Buy It! The Mini Los Angeles With Braids Bag, $395; demellierlondon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Rose Quartz Eye Mask

Bring the spa to her with this opulent rose-quartz eye mask that helps to reduce puffiness and strain muscles around the eyes. Not to mention, rose quartz is meant to have properties that promote feelings of peace and harmony.

Buy It! WTHN Rose Quartz Eye Mask, $75; wthn.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

'Strong' Unlock It Bracelet

She's pretty and powerful, just like this bracelet (handmade by women in Uganda) that's elegant on the outside and features the word "strong" engraved on the inside.

Buy It! Akola "Strong" Unlock It Bracelet, $145; akola.co

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Pure Love Wellness Collection

This aromatherapy-enriched enriched kit consists of a body balm, perfume oil, body scrub, and a candle, perfect for encouraging your favorite someone to relax and indulge.

Buy It! UMA Only Love Kit, $258; umaolis.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next