Thoughtful and Stylish Gifts to Give this Valentine's Day
These sweet and stylish finds say I love you in more ways than one
Personalized Locket
The delicate engraving on the front makes an already personal and meaningful gift that much more special.
Buy It! "Maison" Oval Locket I, $175; kinnstudio.com
Washable Silk Robe
Her relaxation will be doubled when you give her this low-maintenance robe that has the the sumptuous feel of a silk robe, but without the drama that comes with caring for silk.
Buy It! Haven Well Within Washable Silk Vintage Floral Robe, $168; havenwellwithin.com
Pandora Bracelet
This bracelet is both timeless and totally of-the-moment, which makes it splurge-worthy in our book. With classic lines and clever details, it's a piece that will be a favorite forever.
Buy It! Pandora Moments Heart T-Bar Snake Chain bracelet, $200, us.pandora.net
Personalized Jewelry Case
Her treasures stay safe, organized and unmistakable, thanks to the personalization option.
Buy It! Mark & Graham Medium Travel Jewelry Case, $99; markandgraham.com
Cashmere Slippers
Cashmere for your feet? That's luxe. She'll be cozy and stylish in this adorable pom-pom adorned pair.
Buy It! Nap Loungewear Slippers, $36; naploungewear.com
Interlocking Bracelet
Show her your commitment with this interlocking bracelet as a representation of your love for one another.
Buy It! Adina Reyter Pavé Interlocking Loop Bracelet, $425; adinareyter.com
Recycled Cashmere Sweater
She'll look good and feel great in this sustainably made and supersoft front-tie cardigan.
Buy It! Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Soft Wrap Sweater, $285; cuyana.com
Crowd-Pleasing Candle
This lightly floral scented, slightly shimmery candle has one extra perk: It's found on Verticale, a new platform that allows you to "shop your values" by filtering by the causes you want to support (this company is Black-owned and woman-owned).
Buy It! Spoken Flames "Favored" candle, $34; theverticale.com
Love Talisman Pendant Necklace
This mystical tarot card-inspired necklace will make her feel totally "seen."
Buy It! Monica Vinader Talisman Pendant Necklace Set, $220; monicavinader.com
A Bag That Gives Back
For every bag purchased, this brand funds a set of lifesaving vaccines and treatments aimed to save the life of a child in need. No wonder the stylish (and charitable) Kate Middleton is a fan of the brand.
Buy It! The Mini Los Angeles With Braids Bag, $395; demellierlondon.com
Rose Quartz Eye Mask
Bring the spa to her with this opulent rose-quartz eye mask that helps to reduce puffiness and strain muscles around the eyes. Not to mention, rose quartz is meant to have properties that promote feelings of peace and harmony.
Buy It! WTHN Rose Quartz Eye Mask, $75; wthn.com
'Strong' Unlock It Bracelet
She's pretty and powerful, just like this bracelet (handmade by women in Uganda) that's elegant on the outside and features the word "strong" engraved on the inside.
Buy It! Akola "Strong" Unlock It Bracelet, $145; akola.co
Pure Love Wellness Collection
This aromatherapy-enriched enriched kit consists of a body balm, perfume oil, body scrub, and a candle, perfect for encouraging your favorite someone to relax and indulge.
Buy It! UMA Only Love Kit, $258; umaolis.com