Since splitting with boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cyrus hasn’t been afraid to let her true colors show. That is, assuming her true colors are those in this candy-striped pant and matching coat ensemble, which she wore while leaving Chanel’s Rodeo Drive shop. We just have so many questions: First, did Karl Lagerfeld see her in those pants before she entered Chanel’s threshold? Does he consider them sweatpants (and if so, does that mean she’s given up on life)? Did she reenact the Pretty Woman scene when she went inside?

Lively’s The Age of Adaline press tour has been so unrelenting and overwhelming (see here and here for a recap) that it would have been easy to miss her Balmain Fall 2015 high-waisted pants (even with the bright colorblock yellow and green stripes!) And while we’ve long since lost track of all her comings and goings, we’re going to assume she had a Studio 54–themed party in the midst of her talk show appearances and in-car outfit changes, thus justifying the pants.

And finally, Kardashian’s wide-legged trouser situation could be mistaken for a ballgown with the amount of fabric she’s dragging around (literally, just look at that hem!). The selfie star stepped out at The Polo Bar (a.k.a. Ralph Lauren’s impossible-to-get-a-reservation-for restaurant) with friends and the designer himself Wednesday night. She finished off the look with a For Love & Lemons bodysuit and Sophie Theallet coat.

–Colleen Kratofil