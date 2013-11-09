This Week's Best Dressed Star: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us Wardrobe and Hair Envy

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

We figured after seeing the parade of jaw-dropping gowns at the LACMA Art + Film Gala we’d have a Best Dressed winner in the bunch, and we were totally right (don’t mind us, just patting ourselves on the back). In fact, we’re not even sure we’d have a Top 10 list this week without the event, as it was responsible for six of the most loved looks.

Leading the pack with a 95% approval rating was Kate Beckinsale in a stunning strapless Gucci gown that made her look like an Old Hollywood siren (we love the embroidered waist detail!). Plus, as usual, her hair gave us serious mane envy. And Olivia Wilde trailed closely behind in a Gucci halter dress that put all other maternity wear to shame.

Our favorite gown of the week rounded out the Top 10: Kate Hudson’s insane Gucci gown — actually, is it even considered a gown if it’s more of a blush skirt with two tiny strips of silver fabric? Regardless, she looked unreal, and we’d like to award her with an honorary Best Dressed title.

Which Kate did you prefer: Beckinsale or Hudson? Or do you think the title should go to someone totally different. Share your thoughts below!

— Whitney Little